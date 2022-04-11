The Kingsburg Vikings softball team opened the Clovis Easter Classic with a victory over Madera High School on April 9 at Buchanan High School Softball Complex.
The Vikings were coming off a 15-3 win over Exeter High School on April 7. The Vikings are currently 10-9 overall and 4-0 in the Central Sequoia League, tied with Selma High for first place in the league.
The Vikings competed in the Clovis Easter Classic on April 9. The Vikings fell to Madera High 5-3 in the first round of the tournament. Due to a team dropping out, the Vikings did not play a second game and played Bullard High School on Monday, April 11. No score was available at presstime. A full update on the game will be available in a future edition.
In the loss to Madera, Kingsburg took an early 2-1 lead after the first inning of play. They extended the lead to 3-1 in the bottom of the fifth inning, before Madera scored four runs in the top of the sixth inning to earn the win.
Reygan Jones, Rylee Jones and Alyanna Gonzales each had one RBI in the game. Carly Raven, Harley Furlong and Aryssa Rios each had a hit.
In the win over Exeter High on April 7, Kingsburg scored five runs in the top of the first inning, then added five runs in the top of the second inning to take a commanding 10-2 lead. Exeter scored two runs in the bottom of the second inning. After Kingsburg added a run in the top of the third inning, Exeter scored another run. Kingsburg led 11-3 after three innings of play.
The Vikings then scored four runs in the top of the fourth inning and held Exeter scoreless to end the game in five innings due to the mercy rule.
Sarah Carver led the way for the Vikings going 2-for-2 with four RBIs. Reygan Jones went 2-for-2 with three RBIs and three runs scored, while Addy Murguia also had three RBIs. Rylee Jones had two RBIS, while Gonzales, Rios and Gianna Garcia each added one RBI. Furlong scored two runs, while Freya Eurich, Asia Allen, Chantel Diaz, Murguia, rios and Carly Raven each scored one run in the game.
Mia Estrada and Allen each pitched in the game for the Vikings. Allen had four strikeouts, while Estrada had three strikeouts.
Kingsburg was coming off a 13-1 win over Dinuba High on April 1. Rylee Jones had four RBIs, while Furlong and Sarah Carver each added two RBIs. Gonzalez earned the win on the mound striking out 10 batters.
Kingsburg and Selma will square-off in the first of two meetings this season on Tuesday, April 19 in Kingsburg. They then will begin the second round of CSL play on Thursday, April 21 when they host Immanuel High School.
Vikings Baseball
The Kingsburg Vikings baseball team earned a first day 5-1 win over Washington Union at the Fowler Easter Classic on April 9 in Fowler.
Garrett Perkins led the way for the Vikings with two RBIs. Alex Villagomez and Holden Hirschkorn each had one RBI.
Matthew Clifton earned the win on the mound after striking out eight batters.
Kingsburg continued play in the Fowler Easter Classic on April 11 against Firebaugh High School. No score was available at presstime. They then played on April 12 in the final day of the tournament.
Kingsburg travel to Selma High on Wednesday, April 20, before traveling to Immanuel High on Friday, April 22.