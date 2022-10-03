An explosive offensive second quarter helped lead the Kingsburg Vikings to a 39-15 win over the Washington Union Panthers on Sept. 30 at Kingsburg High School.
“I was really happy with how we played on Friday. It took us about a quarter to get into a good groove, but we executed well on offense, and our defense played really well,” said David Wilson, Kingsburg High head coach. “We did a great job getting after the quarterback, and we had 3 turnovers. Very proud of our energy and effort on both sides of the ball.”
The Vikings remain undefeated on the season currently sitting at 6-0 and 1-0 in the Tri-County Kings Canyon League. The Vikings travel to Kerman High School on Friday, Oct. 7.
After the Panthers took an early 7-0 lead, the Vikings responded scoring 39 unanswered points. The Vikings tied the game at 7 when Ethan Winslow connected with Conner McFall on a 76-yard touchdown pass with 4 minutes left in the first quarter.
Winslow threw three more touchdown passes in the second quarter, the first a six-yard touchdown pass to Caleb Irigoyen to give the Vikings a 15-7 lead after a successful two-point conversion. Winslow and McFall connected on a 46-yard touchdown pass later in the quarter to make it 22-7. Winslow then connected with Jack Rogers on a six-yard touchdown pass to give Kingsburg a 29-7 lead at halftime.
Winslow ended the game throwing for 184 yards and four touchdowns. McFall had two receptions for 125 yards and the two touchdowns, while Trace Jackson led Kingsburg rushing the ball with 26 carries for 159 yards.
Defensively, Gavin Jensen and Kenyan Simpson led the way for the Vikings each recording an interception.
The Vikings added a field goal in the third quarter to make it 32-7. Irigoyen then raced in for a 70-yard touchdown run that gave the Vikings a commanding 39-7 lead. Washington Union added a late touchdown.
“Our defense played really well. I was really happy with our defensive front. Houston Hirschkorn, Aaron Garcia, Sylvester Parra, and Jimmy Cranford did a great job filling gaps and stopping Washington Unions run game, and at the same time putting pressure on the opposing quarterback. Kenyon Simpson, and Gavin Jensen each had interceptions and Ryan Martinez and Kalep Pederson both had great games,” Wilson said. “On offense I felt like the guys up front handled Washington's defense pretty well. Jake Bray, Jimmy Cranford, Trevor Nelson, John Peterson, and Teddy Lehn did a great job running and pass blocking. Trace Jackson ran hard and Caleb Irigoyen had the most exciting play of the night with a 74 yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. Connor McFall also had a big night with 175 yard receiving and two touchdowns. It was a great Team win.”
Coach Wilson was happy how his team handled being down early and then kicked it into gear.
“It being homecoming, there are a lot of distractions and events going on, and I feel like our team fed off that. The energy that homecoming brings is always a plus. You always want to play well on homecoming and our boys did that,” Wilson said. “It was a great night all the way around. Homecoming is an exciting time, and to see the home side stand packed with current and former Vikings is always a treat. I think the guys fed off that. I can't thank our school and community enough for the amount of work and support we get from them. It makes it fun to be a Viking.”