An explosive offensive second quarter helped lead the Kingsburg Vikings to a 39-15 win over the Washington Union Panthers on Sept. 30 at Kingsburg High School.

“I was really happy with how we played on Friday. It took us about a quarter to get into a good groove, but we executed well on offense, and our defense played really well,” said David Wilson, Kingsburg High head coach. “We did a great job getting after the quarterback, and we had 3 turnovers. Very proud of our energy and effort on both sides of the ball.”

The Vikings remain undefeated on the season currently sitting at 6-0 and 1-0 in the Tri-County Kings Canyon League. The Vikings travel to Kerman High School on Friday, Oct. 7.

