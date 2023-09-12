The Kingsburg Vikings moved to 4-0 on the season following a 31-29 win over the Golden West Trailblazers on Sept. 8 in Visalia.

A late field goal by Vikings' Blake Pallares gave the Vikngs a 31-29 lead which they held on to for the win.

Kingsburg have a bye week and will return to the field on Friday, Sept. 22 against Tulare Union in Tulare.

