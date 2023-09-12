The Kingsburg Vikings moved to 4-0 on the season following a 31-29 win over the Golden West Trailblazers on Sept. 8 in Visalia.
A late field goal by Vikings' Blake Pallares gave the Vikngs a 31-29 lead which they held on to for the win.
Kingsburg have a bye week and will return to the field on Friday, Sept. 22 against Tulare Union in Tulare.
The Vikings led 21-6 after the first quarter, before the Trailblazers came back to take the lead.
Max Warkentin had two touchdown passes for Kingsburg, while Dennis Gagnon had a rushing touchdown and an interception return for a touchdown to help the Vikings win.
Kingsburg girls water polo
The Kingsburg Girls water polo team is now 6-4 overall following a 21-7 loss to Tulare Union on Sept. 5 and a 17-9 won over Monache on Sept. 7. In the loss to Tulare Union, Isabella Grilione led Kingsburg with three goals. Davin Collazo and Sienna Abernathy each finished with two goals.
In the Vikings win over Monache, Abernathy led the Vikings with six goals. Collazo and Grilione each had three goals, while Morgan Jones added two.
The Vikings played Selma High on Sept. 12. No score was available at presstime. They then will play Kerman High on Thursday, Sept. 14.
Kingsburg boys water polo
The Kinsgburg boys water polo team are now 6-4 overall after a 16-11 win over Monache on Sept. 7 and a 19-11 win over Tulare Union on Sept. 5. No stats were available for the victories.
The Vikings returned to action on Sept. 12 against Selma. No score was available at presstime. They then will play Kerman High on Thursday, Sept. 14.