The Kingsburg Vikings softball tram is currently 3-0 in TCC play. 

 Chris Aguirre, Contributor

The Kingsburg Vikings softball team remain undefeated in TRI-County Conference play after wins over Reedley High and Kerman High Schools. The Vikings are 12-5-1 overall and 3-0 in the TCC.

The Vikings defeated Reedley High 16-4 on April 18 in Reedley. Carly Raven led the Vikings with a homerun and five RBIs. Rylee Jones finished with three RBIs, while Alyanna had two RBIs. Reygan Jones, Parker Woods, Harley Furlong, Jocelynn Gonzalez and Sammy Gomez each had one RBI. Gonzalez earned the win on the mound.

Kingsburg then defeated Kerman High 7-3 on April 21. Riley Castellanos led the way with two RBIs. Addy Murguia, Reygan Jones and Gonzalez each finished with one.

