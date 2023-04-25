The Kingsburg Vikings softball team remain undefeated in TRI-County Conference play after wins over Reedley High and Kerman High Schools. The Vikings are 12-5-1 overall and 3-0 in the TCC.
The Vikings defeated Reedley High 16-4 on April 18 in Reedley. Carly Raven led the Vikings with a homerun and five RBIs. Rylee Jones finished with three RBIs, while Alyanna had two RBIs. Reygan Jones, Parker Woods, Harley Furlong, Jocelynn Gonzalez and Sammy Gomez each had one RBI. Gonzalez earned the win on the mound.
Kingsburg then defeated Kerman High 7-3 on April 21. Riley Castellanos led the way with two RBIs. Addy Murguia, Reygan Jones and Gonzalez each finished with one.
Kingsburg hosted Selma High School, who are also 3-0 in the TCC, on April 25. No score was available at press time. They then will host Washington Union on Friday, April 28 and travel to play Sierra Pacific High on Tuesday, May 2.
The Selma High Bears softball team fell to Immanuel High 3-2 on April 18 and defeated Sierra Pacific High 8-3 on April 21. They played Kingsburg High School on April 25. They then will play Kerman High on Friday, April 28 in their first home game of the season. They will play Reedley High on Tuesday, May 2.
The Vikings baseball team moved to 18-4 overall and remained in first place in the TCC at 6-1 following two wins over Kerman High on April 19 and April 21.
Kingsburg defeated Kerman High 9-4 on April 19 in Kerman. Garrett Perkins led Kingsburg with three RBIs, while Houston Hirschkorn had two RBIs. Bodi Verners, Ethan Winslow, Holden Hirschkorn and Jimmy Cranford each finished with one. Winslow earned the win on the mound.
The Vikings then defeated Kerman 6-0 on April 21 in Kingsburg. Ayden Rocha and Preston Ingrao each had two RBIs. Gavin Enns and Winslow each finished with one. Jensen Hirschkorn earned the win on the mound.
Kingsburg opened a three-game series against Washington Union on April 25. They then will play Washington Union on Wednesday, April 26 and Thursday. April 27. They then will play Selma High on Wednesday, May 3 and Friday, May 5.
The Selma High Bears baseball team moved to 3-5 in the TCC after a 1-0 win over CVC on April 19 and a 17-9 loss to CVC on April 20.
In the Bears win, the Bears scored a run in the top of the eighth inning and held on for the win. In the Bears loss to CVC on April 20, Jacob Hernandez led the Bears with four RBIs. Aidan Alverado and Matheo Roque each finished with one.