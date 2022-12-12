The Kingsburg Vikings girls basketball team finished 2-2 at the 26th annual Hoover Holiday Classic Dec. 7-10 in Fresno.
The Vikings ended the tournament on Dec. 10th with a 56-44 win over the Hanford West Huskies.
Kingsburg is currently 6-4 on the season. They traveled to play Sanger West Hugh School on Dec. 13. No score was available at press time. They then will host Dinuba High on Dec 15.
The Vikings were led by Jacky Ruiz who had 17 points, while Abbie Herndez had 14 points. Lilly Dias had eight points.
Hanford West was led by Teresa Sandoval who finished with a game high 22 points. McKenzee Batemon had 12 points.
The Vikings opened the tournament on Dec. 7 with a 58-22 win over Stockdale High School. Ruiz and Michelle Bailey each finished with 13 points. Dias and Ava Irigoyen ended the game with 10 points. Dias also added eight rebounds.
Kingsburg then fell to Clovis North High School 50-40 on Dec. 8th. Ruiz finished with 12 points and three steals. Paige Ingrao had 10 points. Dias added seven points and 12 rebounds.
The Vikings fell to Clovis East High School on Dec. 9 73-29. No stats were available for the game.
Kingsburg Boys Basketball
The Vikings boys basketball team finished runner up at their own Kingsburg Tournament held Dec. 7 to Dec. 10 in Kingsburg. The Vikings fell 65-58 in the Championship game to Righetti High School (Santa Maria).
The Vikings opened the tournament on Dec. 7 with a 73-51 win over Fresno High School. They then defeated Golden Valley High School 64-33 during day 2 of the tournament on Dec. 8.
Conner McFall, Chris Browe and Noah Brown were named to the All-Tournament team. Vince Scheidt Most Inspirational Award went to Kingsburg's Jimmy Cranford.
Kingsburg will return to the court on Wednesday, Dec. 14 competing in the Hoover Tournament. The tournament runs from Dec. 14 to Dec. 17 at Hoover High School in Fresno.
The Kingsburg girls soccer team is currently 4-4-1 on the season after a 1-1 tie against Bullard High on Dec. 6th and a 1-0 loss to Tulare Western on Dec. 8 in Tulare.
The Vikings hosted Sunnyside High on Dec. 12. No score was available at Presstime. They then will host Edison High on Wednesday, Dec. 14 and travel to Madera High on Dec. 16.