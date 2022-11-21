The Kingsburg Vikings girls basketball team opened their 2022 season with a 41-38 win over Fresno High School on Nov. 15 in Kingsburg.
The Vikings trailed 24-22 at halftime before taking a 35-30 lead into the fourth quarter. Jacky Ruiz led the Viking with 15 points, nine rebounds and four steals. Lilly Dias added 10 points and had a team high 14 rebounds. Michelle Bailey finished with five points.
They then defeated Independence High School on Nov. 17 defeating them 38-36. Ruiz led the way with 17 points, 11 Rebounds, five assists and four steals. Dias had eight points and 11 rebounds.
The Vikings also defeated Dinuba High School 39-36 on Nov. 18 in a third game of the Redwood Tournament. Ruiz had 13 points, nine rebounds and eight steals. Abbie Hernandez added 10 points.
Kingsburg fell 46-39 to El Diamante High School on the final day of the Redwood Tournament on Nov. 19.
They traveled to play Sierra High School on Nov. 22. No score was available at presstime. They will then play at McLane High School on Friday, Dec. 2.
Kingsburg boys basketball
The Kingsburg Vikings boys basketball team opened their season with a 61-38 win over Firebaugh High School on Nov. 16 in Firebaugh. They will return to the court on Tuesday, Nov. 29 against Reedley High School in Reedley.
The Kingsburg Vikings moved to 2-0 on the season following a 3-1 win over Clovis East High School on Nov. 17 in Kingsburg. They were coming off a 2-1 win over Tulare Union High School to open the season on Nov. 15 in Tulare.
The Vikings hosted Sanger West High School on Nov. 22. No score was available at presstime. They then will host Clovis North High School on Tuesday, Nov. 29 in Kingsburg.