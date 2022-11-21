The Kingsburg Vikings girls basketball team opened their 2022 season with a 41-38 win over Fresno High School on Nov. 15 in Kingsburg.

The Vikings trailed 24-22 at halftime before taking a 35-30 lead into the fourth quarter. Jacky Ruiz led the Viking with 15 points, nine rebounds and four steals. Lilly Dias added 10 points and had a team high 14 rebounds. Michelle Bailey finished with five points.

They then defeated Independence High School on Nov. 17 defeating them 38-36. Ruiz led the way with 17 points, 11 Rebounds, five assists and four steals. Dias had eight points and 11 rebounds.

Editor/Lifestyles

Parker Bowman is a lifestyles reporter and editor for the Hanford Sentinel. He can be reached by email at PBowman@HanfordSentinel.com, or by calling his office phone at 559-583-2432.

