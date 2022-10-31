Coming off finishing 9-1 overall and winning the Fire Hydrant in their rivalry game over Selma High School on October 28, the Kingsburg Vikings earned the No. 2 seed in the CIF Central Section Division II playoffs.

The Vikings have a bye in the first round of the playoffs and will return to the filed to host the winner of the game between No. 7 Frontier High School and No. 10 seed Lompoc High School. The second round of the playoffs would be played on Thursday, Nov. 10 in Kingsburg.

Kingsburg is coming off a 776-22 win over Selma High School. Ethan Winslow led the Vikings throwing for 217 yards and four touchdown passes. Trace Jackson had 11 carries for 91 yards and four touchdowns, while Kaleb Pederson and Gregg Ross also each had a rushing touchdown.

