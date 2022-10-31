Coming off finishing 9-1 overall and winning the Fire Hydrant in their rivalry game over Selma High School on October 28, the Kingsburg Vikings earned the No. 2 seed in the CIF Central Section Division II playoffs.
The Vikings have a bye in the first round of the playoffs and will return to the filed to host the winner of the game between No. 7 Frontier High School and No. 10 seed Lompoc High School. The second round of the playoffs would be played on Thursday, Nov. 10 in Kingsburg.
Kingsburg is coming off a 776-22 win over Selma High School. Ethan Winslow led the Vikings throwing for 217 yards and four touchdown passes. Trace Jackson had 11 carries for 91 yards and four touchdowns, while Kaleb Pederson and Gregg Ross also each had a rushing touchdown.
“The Selma game is always a big one. Records go out the window when the Fire Extinguisher is on the line. The guys came out motivated,” said David Wilson, Kingsburg High head coach. “It was a great night. Senior night, tons of pomp and circumstance, it was just a great night all around. We stepped on the gas pedal early and really never stepped off. I think we had seven different guys score touchdown’s and everyone got in the game. It was a lot of fun.”
Conner McFall, Jack Rogers, Wyatt Boyd and Ryan Martinez each had one receiving touchdown in the game. Dennis Gagnon had one interception.
The Vikings lone loss on the season came to Central Valley Christian High School, who earned the No. 1 seed in the Division II playoffs. That game ended with CVC winning 27-26. Coach Wilson knows that the playoffs will be tough but says that his team "is prepared for the run."
“We’re excited. We knew after dropping one to CVC we more than likely would slip in at number two as long as we took care of business, which we were able to do. Looking at our road it’s going to be tough, but at least it will be at home until the very end,” Wilson said. “It’s really about taking it one week at a time. It’s easy to look ahead to teams like Lemoore and CVC, but Frontier and Lompoc are very good as well, it will not be easy. Just focus on fundamentals and getting better every day and staying healthy. The bye is nice, but you do take the chance of becoming stagnant, so the challenge this week is staying focused and motivated at we get closer to the 10th.”