Coming off an 62-59 win over the Selma High Bears on Feb. 10, the Kingsburg Vikings boys basketball team earned the No. 11 seed in the Division III playoffs and will travel to play No. 6 seed North High School on Wednesday, Feb. 15 in Bakersfield.
In the Vikings win over Selma High, Conner McFall led the Vikings with 24 points. Noah Brown finished with 20 points. They were coming off a 62-60 win over Central Valley Christian High on Feb. 8 in Visalia.
Kingsburg ended the regular season with a 14-12 overall record and finished 305 in the Tri-County Conference. A win over North and they would play the winner of the game between No. 3 seed South High and No. 14 seed Redwood High.
Kingsburg girls basketball
The Kingsburg Vikings girls basketball team earned the No. 16 seed in the Division III playoffs and will travel to face No. 1 seed Bakersfield Christian High on Feb. 14. No score was available at presstime. A win and the Vikings would play the winner of No. 8 seed Bullard and No. 9 seed Dinuba High.
Kingsburg was coming off a 45-42 loss to Selma High on Feb. 9 in Selma.
The Kingsburg Vikings girls soccer team earned the No. 5 seed in the Division II playoffs and will host No. 12 seed Highland High on Wednesday, Feb. 15 in Kingsburg. The Vikings were coming off winning a Tri-County Conference -Kings Canyon Division. The Vikings finished 14-9-1 overall and 7-1 in league play.
Kingsburg was coming off a 3-1 win over Central Valley Christian on Feb. 7 in Kingsburg. They then defeated Exeter High 1-0 on Feb. 9 to end the regular season.
A win in the first round of playoffs and the Vikings would play the winner of the game between No. 4 seed Clovis West and No. 13 seed San Joaquin Memorial.
The Kingsburg Boys soccer team earned the No. 15 seed in the Division V playoffs and traveled to play No. 2 seed Rosamond on Feb. 14. No score was available at presstime.
The Vikings ended the regular season 8-16-1 overall and 4-4 in the TCC and were coming off a 2-1 loss to Hanford West High on Feb. 8 in Hanford. Ziad Elkholy had the lone goal for Kingsburg.
The Kingsburg Vikings wrestling team had four wrestlers had four wrestlers win Division II Section Championships. Carlos Melgoza in the 106-pound weight class, Leo Macias in the 120-pound weight class, Alex Vanbeber in the 126-pound weight class and Trace Jackson in the 182-pound weight class all were champions.