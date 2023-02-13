Coming off an 62-59 win over the Selma High Bears on Feb. 10, the Kingsburg Vikings boys basketball team earned the No. 11 seed in the Division III playoffs and will travel to play No. 6 seed North High School on Wednesday, Feb. 15 in Bakersfield.

In the Vikings win over Selma High, Conner McFall led the Vikings with 24 points. Noah Brown finished with 20 points. They were coming off a 62-60 win over Central Valley Christian High on Feb. 8 in Visalia.

Kingsburg ended the regular season with a 14-12 overall record and finished 305 in the Tri-County Conference. A win over North and they would play the winner of the game between No. 3 seed South High and No. 14 seed Redwood High.

