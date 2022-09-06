The Kingsburg Vikings moved to 3-0 with a 21-14 win over the Dinuba High School Emperors on Sept. 2 in Dinuba.

The Vikings fell behind 14-7 midway through the third quarter before scoring the final two touchdowns of the game. After a two-yard touchdown run from Trace Jackson tied the game at 14 late in the third quarter, Kingsburg’s Ethan Winslow connected with Caleb Irigoyen on a 10-yard touchdown pass midway through the fourth quarter to give Kingsburg a 21-14 lead. They held on for the win.

“The Dinuba game is one of the biggest rivalries we play every year. Even though they are not in our league anymore, it was nice to keep them on the schedule due to the proximity of the two schools and the history we have had. I knew going in this would be a tough game,” said David Wilson, Kingsburg High head coach. “Every year regardless of the teams records, or rankings, it never fails to be a tough physical game that usually comes down to the end. This year was no different. I was impressed with how we battled back. Dinuba came out and 'punched us in the mouth.' They hit on a couple trick plays, and really had us against the ropes, but our team persevered. We were able to withstand their physical play, and came through with a great win.” 

Tags

Recommended for you