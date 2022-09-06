The Kingsburg Vikings moved to 3-0 with a 21-14 win over the Dinuba High School Emperors on Sept. 2 in Dinuba.
The Vikings fell behind 14-7 midway through the third quarter before scoring the final two touchdowns of the game. After a two-yard touchdown run from Trace Jackson tied the game at 14 late in the third quarter, Kingsburg’s Ethan Winslow connected with Caleb Irigoyen on a 10-yard touchdown pass midway through the fourth quarter to give Kingsburg a 21-14 lead. They held on for the win.
“The Dinuba game is one of the biggest rivalries we play every year. Even though they are not in our league anymore, it was nice to keep them on the schedule due to the proximity of the two schools and the history we have had. I knew going in this would be a tough game,” said David Wilson, Kingsburg High head coach. “Every year regardless of the teams records, or rankings, it never fails to be a tough physical game that usually comes down to the end. This year was no different. I was impressed with how we battled back. Dinuba came out and 'punched us in the mouth.' They hit on a couple trick plays, and really had us against the ropes, but our team persevered. We were able to withstand their physical play, and came through with a great win.”
Jackson led the way for the Vikings with 16 carries for 103 yards and a touchdown. Winslow went 14-for-22 for 145 yards and two touchdowns. Dennis Gagnon had an interception.
“I was really impressed with our quarterback Ethan Winslow. I thought he made some great throws when we needed him. He was able to find Caleb Irigoyen late in the game to put us up 21-14. Trace Jackson had another great game running the ball, and we had some great contributions from Ayden Rocha and Wyatt Boyd,” Wilson said. “Defensively we were led by Jr. Linebacker Dennis Gagnon. He led our team in defensive points and had a crucial INT in the 3rd quarter that led to a TD. Inside linebacker Eddie Hernandes had a great game as well. It was a great team win.”
After neither team was able to score in the first quarter, Kingsburg put points on the board in the second quarter after Winslow connected with Jackson on a 14-yard touchdown. Dinuba answered back and scored on a 53-yard touchdown pass that tied the game. They took the lead after a five-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.
“I think we really needed a game like this. Our first two games went our way. We were able to kind of do what we wanted; Dinuba really made us work for it. I was really impressed with their defensive line and their physical play,” Wilson said. “Moving forward I am hoping we can learn from this and know we can compete in a physical style of game when called for.”
The Vikings will travel to play Golden West High School on Thursday, Sept. 8, before having a bye week on Sept. 16. They will return to the field hosting Tulare Union on Friday, Sept. 23 in Kingsburg.
Kingsburg boys water polo
The Kingsburg Vikings boys water polo team is 4-1 on the season after two dominant victories over Sierra Pacific High School 23-8 on Sept. 1 and a 23-8 win over Hanford West on Aug. 31. No stats were available for the games.
The Kingsburg Vikings girls water polo is 5-1 on the season with victories over Hanford West and Sierra Pacific. The Vikings defeated Hanford West 14-8 and Sierra Pacific 17-5.
Both boys and girls Vikings water polo teams will play Selma High School on Tuesday, Sept. 6 in Selma.
The Kingsburg Vikings volleyball team's 10-game winning streak to open the season ended on Sept. 1 with a 3-1 loss to Clovis East High School in Kingsburg. No stats were available for the game. The Vikings, 10-1 on the season, will now play Redwood High School on Tuesday, Sept. 6 in Visalia. They will host Garces on Wednesday, Sept. 7.