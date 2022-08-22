The Kingsburg Vikings opened the 2022 season with an impressive 35-0 win over the Paso Robles Bearcats on Aug. 19 in Kingsburg.
The Vikings now travel to play the Sunnyside High School Wildcats on Friday, Aug. 26 at Sunnyside High School. The Wildcats are coming off a 50-27 victory over Golden Valley High School. Wildcats’ sophomore quarterback Tanner Wilson set a record for Sunnyside High School finished the game with 463 yards and seven touchdown passes. Wildcats’ wide receiver CJ Jones also had big game with 16 receptions for 210 yards and four touchdowns.
Trace Jackson led the way for Kingsburg with 139 yards rushing with a TD. Sophomore Ryan Martinez had an 80-yard punt return for a TD in the second half.
"Well, you’re always happy with a win. I thought our defense was lights out. Any time you hold a team to zero points you have to get excited,” said David Wilson, Kingsburg High head coach. “We had some typical first game mistakes on offense. We need to execute much better, but all in all I was happy with the effort from our guys.”
The Vikings got on the board for their first score of the season when quarterback Ethan Winslow connected with Conner McFall on a 30-yard touchdown pass with 7:47 left in the first quarter. Jackson ran in a touchdown from one yard out late in the second quarter to give the Vikings a 14-0 halftime lead.
Kingsburg continued to roll from there scoring two times in the third quarter, first on a 18-yard touchdown pass from Winslow to Caleb Irigoyen. Martinez then returned a punt for a touchdown to extend the Kingsburg lead to 28-0.
The Vikings final score came in the fourth quarter when Winslow threw his third touchdown of the game, this time connecting with Jack Rogers on a 20-yard touchdown. Winslow finished the game with 118 yards.
Irigoyen led the way receiving for Kingsburg with three catches for 42 yards and the one touchdown, while McFall had three catches for 41 yards.
Jackson and Kenyan Simpson each had one interception in the game for the Vikings defense.
Coach Wilson was thrilled with the season-opening win and looks forward to the rest of the season.
“After a long off season and summer, it’s nice to get back at it on Friday Nights,” Wilson said. “Boys have worked hard and now they get their payoff. It’s why we come back year after year. The team is looking forward to a great year.”
The game against Sunnyside High School starts a three-game road stretch for the Vikings. They also play at Dinuba High School in Dinuba on Sept. 2 and at Golden West High School in Visalia on Thursday, Sept. 8. They then will have a bye week before returning home to host Tulare Union High School on Friday, Sept. 23.