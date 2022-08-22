The Kingsburg Vikings opened the 2022 season with an impressive 35-0 win over the Paso Robles Bearcats on Aug. 19 in Kingsburg.

The Vikings now travel to play the Sunnyside High School Wildcats on Friday, Aug. 26 at Sunnyside High School. The Wildcats are coming off a 50-27 victory over Golden Valley High School. Wildcats’ sophomore quarterback Tanner Wilson set a record for Sunnyside High School finished the game with 463 yards and seven touchdown passes. Wildcats’ wide receiver CJ Jones also had big game with 16 receptions for 210 yards and four touchdowns.

Trace Jackson led the way for Kingsburg with 139 yards rushing with a TD. Sophomore Ryan Martinez had an 80-yard punt return for a TD in the second half.  

