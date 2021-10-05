After scoring 35 unanswered points to start the game, the Kingsburg Vikings cruised to a 35-7 victory over the Exeter Monarchs.
Ethan Winslow led the way for the Vikings throwing three touchdown passes in the win on Sept. 30 in Exeter to help the team move to 4-2 overall and 1-0 in the Central Sequoia League.
"I have been very happy with Ethan and his progress. He not only is growing physically as a QB, but he is also taking on the leadership role and becoming a huge positive influence with our office,” said David Wilson, Kingsburg Vikings head coach. “He's the guy driving the ship on that side of the ball, it just comes with the position. Every game he gets better and better, and we are going to need that as we head into some big-league games.”
Kingsburg raced out to an early lead when Jack Rogers returned the opening kickoff of the game 95 yards for a touchdown. Kingsburg scored three times in the second quarter to take a 28-0 halftime lead.
Trace Jackson scored on a one-yard touchdown run to increase the lead to 14-0. Winslow then connected with Ayden Rocha on a 48-yard touchdown pass and Connor McFall on a 9-yard touchdown pass. Jackson ended the game with 14 carries for 65 yards.
Winslow completed his third touchdown pass of the night to Jackson midway through the third quarter to give the Vikings a 35-0 lead. Exeter scored in the fourth quarter. Kingsburg continues CSL play on Friday, Oct. 8 against Central Valley Christian in Visalia.
“When you start league play you always want to get off to a great start. My message to the boys is the new season has begun. Everything that has happened up to this point is on the back burner, and everyone is 0-0, so that is the mentality we take into the league,” Wilson said. “Fortunately for us we came out from the beginning against Exeter and put our foot on the gas pedal. Jack Rogers and our kickoff return team opened the game with a touchdown return, which set the tone for the whole game. We want to ride that momentum heading into CVC and beyond.”
Coach Wilson believes that the team will keep working hard the rest of the season.
“I feel like we're starting to get healthy and get some of our guys back. We have had a few significant injuries to some key players, but our training staff has done a great job of getting those guys back on the field. We're going to need everyone as we head into CSL play,” Wilson said. “Teams like CVC, Dinuba and Selma will be real tests for us, like they are every year. We just need to focus on us. I think sometimes our biggest opponent is ourselves. We need to play well if we want to come out on top this year.”
Wilson also said that he likes that someone new contributes every game for the Vikings.
“No one is bigger than the team and for us we need all 42 guys to be headed in the same direction. I tell our guys all the time, that you never know when your opportunity is going to come, and you have to be ready when it arrives,” Wilson said. “Micah Spomer, Trace Jackson, Conner McFall and Ethan Winslow have been and will be a big part of what we do, but we have also got awesome contributions from Chase Dias, Alex Villigomez, Jimmy Cranford and Gavin Gonzales along with newcomers Kenyon Simpson, Holden Hirschkorn and Gavin Jensen. We're excited with the group we have, we just have to take care of the football, block, tackle and play well.”
