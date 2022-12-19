The Kingsburg Vikings boys basketball team went 2-2 at the 63rd annual Hoover Invitational Tournament played Dec. 14 to Dec. 17 at Hoover High School in Fresno.

The Vikings opened the tournament on Dec. 14 with a 55-52 loss to Washington Union High School. The Vikings then fell to Porterville High 69-35 on Dec. 15.

Kingsburg rebounded on Day three of the tournament with a 59-46 win over Matilda Torres High School. Kingsburg avenged their earlier loss to Porterville by defeating Porterville on Dec. 17 72-65. No stats were available for the games.

