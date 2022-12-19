The Kingsburg Vikings boys basketball team went 2-2 at the 63rd annual Hoover Invitational Tournament played Dec. 14 to Dec. 17 at Hoover High School in Fresno.
The Vikings opened the tournament on Dec. 14 with a 55-52 loss to Washington Union High School. The Vikings then fell to Porterville High 69-35 on Dec. 15.
Kingsburg rebounded on Day three of the tournament with a 59-46 win over Matilda Torres High School. Kingsburg avenged their earlier loss to Porterville by defeating Porterville on Dec. 17 72-65. No stats were available for the games.
The Vikings are currently 7-3 overall on the season and will compete in the Polly tournament in Visalia. They will open the tournament on Dec. 27 against Monache High School at Mt. Whitney High School.
The Kingsburg Vikings girls basketball team moved to 8-4 on the season after a 70-12 win over Sanger West High School on Dec. 13 and a 48-34 win over Dinuba High on Dec. 15.
In the win over Sanger West, Jacky Ruiz led the Vikings with 17 points. Abbie Hernandez added 13 points, while Paige Ingrao finished the game with 10 points. In their win over Dinuba, Ruiz and Hernandez each had 12 points. Michelle Bailey finished with nine points and Ingrao ended with seven points. Lily Dias had six points.
Kingsburg will return to the court on Wednesday, Dec. 28 competing in the Reedley Tournament. They will open against Mt. Whitney High School.
The Kingsburg Vikings boys soccer team moved to 4-6-1 overall on the season following a 4-2 victory over Mt. Whitney High School on Dec. 13 and a 4-4 tie to Woodlake High School on Dec. 15.
In the win over Mt. Whitney, Ziad Elkholy had three goals, while Tristan Flores finished the game with one goal. In the game against Woodlake, Elkholy ended the game with three goals, while Flores had one.
The Vikings traveled to play Clovis East High School on Dec. 20. No score was available at presstime. They then will be off until Wednesday, Jan. 4 against San Joaquin Memorial at Kingsburg High School.