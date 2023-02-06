Led by Conner McFall who finished with 28 points, the Kingsburg Vikings boys basketball team defeated the Immanuel High Eagles 58-50 on January 31 in Kingsburg. They then fell to Hanford West High 60-47 on Feb. 2 in Hanford.
The Vikings moved to 12-12 overall and 2-5 in the Tri-County Conference.
Kingsburg return to the court on Wednesday, Feb. 8 against Central Valley Christian in Visalia. They will end the regular season on Friday, Feb. 10 against Selma High in Kingsburg.
Playoff seedings will be released Saturday, Feb. 11.
The Kingsbrug Vikings girls soccer team moved to 6-0 in the Tri County Conference following a 5-0 win over Hanford West on Feb. 1 in Hanford and a 3-0 win over Kerman High on Feb. 3 in Kingsburg.
The Vikings returned to the field on Feb. 7 against Central Valley Christian in Kingsburg. No score was available at presstime. They then will end the regular season on Thursday, Feb. 9 against Exeter High in Exeter.
Kingsburg girls basketball
The Kingsburg Vikings girls basketball team defeated the Exeter Monarchs 54-33 on Feb. 1 in Exter. Jacky Ruiz led the Vikings with 19 points. Michelle Bailey added 13 points, while Lily Dias finished with 10 points.
The Vikings then defeated the Kerman Lions 52-50 in overtime on Feb. 3 in Kingsburg. The Vikings trailed by five points entering the fourth quarter before tying the game and sending it into overtime.
The Vikings returned to the court on Feb. 7 against Hanford West. No score was available at press time. They end the regular season on Thursday, Feb. 9 against Selma High in Selma.
The Kingsburg Vikings boys soccer team sit at 4-4 in the TCC-Sequoia League following a 6-0 win over Immanuel High on Jan. 31 and a 2-1 loss to CVC on Feb. 1.
In the Vikings win over Immanuel in Reedley, Ziad Elkholy led the way with four goals. Reed Yakota and Tristan Amparan each finished the game with one goal. Jakob Garcia had two assists, while Jordan Otani and Owen Miguel each had one.
Kingsburg then fell to CVC 2-1 on Feb. 2 in Kingsburg. Elkholy had the lone goal for Kingsburg. They returned to the field on Feb. 6 against Exeter High. No score was available at presstime. They then will end the regular season on Wednesday, Feb. 8 against Hanford West High School in Hanford.