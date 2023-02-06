Led by Conner McFall who finished with 28 points, the Kingsburg Vikings boys basketball team defeated the Immanuel High Eagles 58-50 on January 31 in Kingsburg. They then fell to Hanford West High 60-47 on Feb. 2 in Hanford.

The Vikings moved to 12-12 overall and 2-5 in the Tri-County Conference.  

Kingsburg return to the court on Wednesday, Feb. 8 against Central Valley Christian in Visalia. They will end the regular season on Friday, Feb. 10 against Selma High in Kingsburg. 

