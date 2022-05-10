For the first time since 2009, the Kingsburg Vikings are the champions of the Central Sequoia League. The Vikings clinched the title with a 5-2 win over Central Valley Christian on May 5 in Visalia. They were coming off a 7-1 win over Dinuba High on May 4.
Kingsburg is currently 21-4-1 overall and 9-1 in the CSL.
In the Vikings win over Dinuba on May 4, Garret Perkins led the way with two RBIs. Holden Hirschkorn, Alex Villagomez and Gage Collazo each added one RBI. Matthew Clifton earned the victory on the mound pitching five innings allowing just one run on three hits and striking out seven batters.
In Kingsburg’s win over CVC on May 5, Kingsburg fell behind 2-1 after two innings of play. After tying the game in the bottom of the fourth inning, they scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to earn the win.
Kingsburg played Exeter High School on May 10. No score was available at presstime. They will end the regular season on Friday, May 13 against Selma High School in Kingsburg.
Playoff seeding will be announced on Saturday, May 14.
Currently the Vikings are the No. 1 ranked team in Division IV according to MaxPreps rankings.
Kingsburg softball
The Kingsburg Vikings softball team improved to 7-1 in the CSL with a 13-1 victory over Dinuba High School on May 3. The Vikings also defeated Orange Cove High 5-3 on May 5 in a non-league matchup.
In their victory over Dinuba, Kingsburg was led by Rylee Jones who had three RBIs. Harley Furlong and Gianna Garcia each added two RBIs, while Addy Murguia, Carly Raven, Alyanna Gonzales and Sarah Carver each finished the game with one. Gonzales also earned the win on the mound.
In the Vikings win over Orange Cove, Reygan Jones, Mia Estrada, Furlong and Carver each had one RBI. Gonzales picked up the win on the mound allowing just two runs and striking out nine batters.
The Vikings played Exeter High school on May 10. No score was available at presstime. They then will end the regular season on Friday, May 13 against Selma High School in Selma. Selma is currently in first place in the CSL with an 8-0 record in league.
Kingsburg Track
Kenyan Simpson won the Central Sequoia League championship during the CSL Championships on May 6 in Visalia. Simpson had a time of 11.07. Brent Laurence also took home the CSL Championship in the shot put with a throw of 44-00.50.
Micah Spomer won the pole vault clearing 11 feet, while he also took home the CSL Championships in the Long Jump and Triple jump events. Spomer won the long jump with a distance of 20-11, while he captured the Triple Jump crown with a distance of 41-08.50.
On the girls side, Vikings’ Lucy Doyle took home the crown in the high jump event. Doyle cleared a jump of 4-08.00. Sage Hanson won the pole vault championship after clearing 10-04.00. Brooklyn Miller rounded out the Vikings championships capturing the title in the long jump. She had a distance of 15-09.00.
The winners will now compete at the CIF Central Section Division III Championships on Friday, May 13 in Exeter.