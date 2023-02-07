The Kingsburg Vikings baseball team will look to make a run at a Central Section Championship after a 2022 season that saw them reach the semifinals of the Division III playoffs.

The Vikings return seven starters from 2022 that saw them finish the season 24-6-1 overall and win a Central Sequoia League championship. They earned the No. 1 seed in the Division III playoffs. The Vikings fell to Bakersfield High School in the Division III semifinals in 2022. Bakersfield went on to win the Division III Championship.

“It is a veteran group, we return seven starters and all but one our pitchers from last year,” said Jim Cranford, Kingsburg High head coach. “The Juniors moving up were a combined 41 and 6 over the last two years.”

