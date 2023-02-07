The Kingsburg Vikings baseball team will look to make a run at a Central Section Championship after a 2022 season that saw them reach the semifinals of the Division III playoffs.
The Vikings return seven starters from 2022 that saw them finish the season 24-6-1 overall and win a Central Sequoia League championship. They earned the No. 1 seed in the Division III playoffs. The Vikings fell to Bakersfield High School in the Division III semifinals in 2022. Bakersfield went on to win the Division III Championship.
“It is a veteran group, we return seven starters and all but one our pitchers from last year,” said Jim Cranford, Kingsburg High head coach. “The Juniors moving up were a combined 41 and 6 over the last two years.”
The Vikings open their 2023 season on Feb. 16 against Pioneer Valley High in Santa Maria. They then will play St. Joseph High School (Santa Maria) on Feb. 17 in Santa Maria. The Vikings will end their Central Coast swing to open the season on Feb. 18 with a game against Nipomo High School in Nipomo.
Preston Ingrao, Houston Hirschkorn, Christian Aguirre, Ethan Winslow, Holden Hirschkorn, Ayden Rocha, Gunnar Geringer, Jacob Bray, Garett Perkins and Jimmy Cranford all return to the squad.
Houston Hirschkorn earned CSL MVP honors in 2022 after leading the Vikings with 36 RBIs, while batting .459 and having 16 doubles on the season. He also led the team in hits and was second on the team in runs scored.
Winslow, a Cal State Fullerton commit, was named CSL Pitcher of the Year. Winslow finished the season with an 8-1 record and had one no-hitter. He also had a 1.24 earned run average (ERA) with four complete games and two shutouts and 68 strikeouts on the season. He also threw a no-hitter for the Vikings. Winslow will also be a contributor at the plate after he led the team with three homeruns and had three triples in 2022.
Perkins earned the CSL Offensive Player of the Year in 2022. Perkins batted .416 with 27 RBIs, eight doubles, three triples and one home run on the season. He added 32 hits and 17 runs scored.
Holden Hirschkorn was second on the team last season on the mound going 4-1 with a 0.51 era in 27 innings pitched. He had 39 strikeouts to just seven walks.
Ethan Salazar, Zack Tackett, Gavin Enns, Bodhi Verners, Matt Ward, Wyatt Boyd, Mason Treday, Nick Palm, Sam Farely and Eric Johnson will join the squad in 2023.
Caoch Cranford said that the coaches have been impressed so far by underclassmen who have Gavin Ekizian, Eric Garcia, Kyle Garcia, Christian Criossant, Daylin Breckinridge, Austin Kelly, Ryker Brock and Freshmen Jensen Hirschkorn.
“We hope to be a solid group who plays the game the right way,” Cranford said. “Expectations are high, they are a great group of kids.”