The Kingsburg Vikings baseball team sits one win away from advancing to the Division III CIF Central Section Championship. The Vikings, the No. 1 seed, played No. 4 seed Pioneer Valley High School (Santa Maria) in the semifinals on May 23. No score was available at presstime.

The Vikings opened the Division III playoffs with an 15-1 win over Morro Bay on May 17. Gavin Enns led the way with four RBIs. Garrett Perkins had three RBIs, while Bodhi Verners and Houston Hirschkorn each had two RBIs. Ethan Winslow and Holden Hirschkorn each finished with one. Winslow earned the win on the mound.

Kingsburg then defeated Mission Oak High 8-1 on May 19 to advance to the semifinals. Ayden Rocha led Kingsburg with three RBIs, while Gunnar Geringer, Preston Ingrao, Enns, Houston and Holden Hirschkorn each finished with one. Jensen Hirschkorn earned the win on the mound.

