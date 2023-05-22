The Kingsburg Vikings baseball team sits one win away from advancing to the Division III CIF Central Section Championship. The Vikings, the No. 1 seed, played No. 4 seed Pioneer Valley High School (Santa Maria) in the semifinals on May 23. No score was available at presstime.
The Vikings opened the Division III playoffs with an 15-1 win over Morro Bay on May 17. Gavin Enns led the way with four RBIs. Garrett Perkins had three RBIs, while Bodhi Verners and Houston Hirschkorn each had two RBIs. Ethan Winslow and Holden Hirschkorn each finished with one. Winslow earned the win on the mound.
Kingsburg then defeated Mission Oak High 8-1 on May 19 to advance to the semifinals. Ayden Rocha led Kingsburg with three RBIs, while Gunnar Geringer, Preston Ingrao, Enns, Houston and Holden Hirschkorn each finished with one. Jensen Hirschkorn earned the win on the mound.
With a win over Pioneer Valley on May 23, the Vikings would advance to the CIF Central Section Division III Championship which will be played on Thursday, May 25 at 7 p.m. at Rawhide Stadium in Visalia. They would play the winner of the other Division III semifinal game between No. 6 Dinuba and No. 2 seed Dos Palos.
The Kingsburg Vikings softball teams season ended on May 16 with a 14-0 loss to No. 11 seed Buchanan High School in the first round of the Division I Playoffs. The No. 6 Vikings end the season with a 17-7-1 overall record.
The Selma High Bears’ season came to an end after a 8-1 loss to No. 4 seed Madera on May 18 in the quarterfinals of the Division III playoffs. The No. 12 seed Bears opened the playoffs with a 5-2 win over No. 5 seed Lompoc High on May 16 in Lompoc.
The Selma Bears season came to an end on May 17 after a 15-10 loss to No. 5 seed Madera South in the first round of the Division IV playoffs. Drew Cerda led the way for the No. 12 seed Bears with four RBIs. Ayden Valdes had two RBIs, while Nic Esparza, Jacob Hernandez and Miguel Alvarado each finished with one.