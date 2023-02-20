The Kingsburg Vikings boys basketball and girls soccer teams have advanced to the semifinals of the Central Section playoffs.
The Vikings girls soccer team advanced to the semifinals of the Division II playoffs after a shootout victory over No. 4 seed Clovis West High on Feb. 17 in Fresno. The game was tied 1-1 after regulation and overtime periods, before the Vikings won 4-3 in the shootout to earn the win.
The No. 5 seed Vikings will travel to play the No. 1 seed St. Joseph Knights on Wednesday, Feb. 22 in the semifinals.
The Kingsburg Vikings boys basketball sits one win away from playing for a Section Championship.
The Vikings, the No. 11 seed in the Division III playoffs, upset No. 3 seed South High (Bakersfield) 68-61 on Feb. 17 in Bakersfield.
Conner McFall led the way for Kingsburg with 26 points. Max Warkentin added 16 points and Noah Brown finished with 10 points.
The Vikings advance to the semifinals where they will travel to face No. 2 seed Independence High (Bakersfield) on Wednesday, Feb. 22. A win, and the Vikings would play for the Division II Championship on Friday, Feb. 25 at 8 p.m. at Selland Arena.
Kingsburg was coming off a 54-43 win over North High (Bakersfield) on Feb. 15 in the first round of the playoffs.
Brown led Kingsburg with 16 points. Jimmy Cranford and Warkentin each had eight points.
Kingsburg girls basketball
The Kingsburg Vikings girls basketball team fell to No. 1 seed Bakersfield Christian High 60-42 in the first round of the Division III playoffs on Feb. 14 in Bakersfield.
The No. 16 seed Vikings were led by Jacky Ruiz who finished with 18 points. Paige Ingrao added 10 points. Lily Dias finished with six points and 11 rebounds. Michelle Bailey also had six points.
The No. 15 seed Kingsburg Vikings boys soccer team's season ended on Feb. 14 with a 3-1 loss to No. 2 seed Rosamond in the first round of the Division V playoffs.
The Kingsburg Vikings baseball team have started 3-0 in the 2023 season.
The Vikings opened the season with an 11-6 win over Pioneer Valley High School on Feb. 16 in Kingsburg. Senior Ethan Winslow had a strong start to the season going 4-for-4 with five RBIs, a double and triple. Gunnar Geringer had two RBIs, while Garrett Perkins, Holden Hirschkorn and Houston Hirschkorn each had one RBI.
Kingsburg then defeated St. Joseph High School 10-9 on Feb. 17 in Kingsburg. Winslow finished with three RBIs, while Houston Hirschkorn added two RBIs. Ethan Salazar, Holden and Preston Ingrao each ended the game with one RBI.
The Vikings defeated Nipomo High School 9-2 on Feb. 18 in Kingsburg. No stats were available at presstime. The Vikings will play Hanford High School on Tuesday, Feb. 28 in the first game of the Coca Classic.