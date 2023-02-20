The Kingsburg Vikings boys basketball and girls soccer teams have advanced to the semifinals of the Central Section playoffs.

The Vikings girls soccer team advanced to the semifinals of the Division II playoffs after a shootout victory over No. 4 seed Clovis West High on Feb. 17 in Fresno. The game was tied 1-1 after regulation and overtime periods, before the Vikings won 4-3 in the shootout to earn the win.

The No. 5 seed Vikings will travel to play the No. 1 seed St. Joseph Knights on Wednesday, Feb. 22 in the semifinals.

