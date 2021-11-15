Down 19-6 midway through the third quarter, the Kingsburg Vikings season look to be coming to an end. That is when the Vikings struck, scoring 26 of the next 32 points in the game to defeat the No. 5 seed Mission Oak Hawks 32-26.
No. 4 seed Kingsburg advance to the semifinals of the Division II Playoffs, traveling to play No. 1 seed Bullard High on Friday, Nov. 19 at McLane High School stadium. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
“I was really happy with our entire program tonight. This was a great team win. Our coaches did a great job of preparing for a really difficult Mission Oak team that caused a lot of problems for us on both sides of the ball, and I was really happy with our in-game adjustments,” said David Wilson, Kingsburg High head coach. “Like a lot of teams this time of year, we are dealing with injuries, but our team was able to overcome it. We had some fantastic individual performances tonight from Conner McFall, Daniel Oretega, and Max Warkentin. Max made some huge throws in the second half to help us battle back, while Conner and Daniel made some great plays in the passing game. Defensively it was a total team effort. Caleb Irigoyen, Seth Carender and Trace Jackson all had a major impact on the game. Total team win.”
Kingsburg took an early 6-0 lead in the first quarter after a two-yard touchdown run by Trace Jackson. Mission Oak tied the game later in the first quarter on a six-yard touchdown run by Mike Iriye.
The Haws scored the next two touchdowns to take a 19-6 lead with 9:09 left in the third quarter.
The Vikings scored 26 straight points to take a 32-19 lead. Warkentin had four touchdown passes in that stretch. The first, a 10-yard pass to Jack Rodgers which was followed by a five-yard pass to McFall. He then threw another pass to McFall before capping off the scoring with a 94-yard touchdown pass to Ortega.
Warkentin ended the game 17-for-28 for 318 yards and four touchdowns. Jackson had 20 carries for 60 yards and one touchdown. Ortega had six receptions for 199 yards and the one touchdown, while Rodgers had four receptions for 54 yards. Kenyan Simpson and Gavin Jensen each had one interception in the game.
The Vikings were without some of their key players due to injuries, but coach Wilson said that his team battled through it.
“You know, I always say it, but this is a resilient group of Vikings. They just refuse to back down. When adversity hits, they know how to respond. They lean on one another, and they truly believe that they can overcome. This was very similar to the Dinuba game. Down 19-6, and with the injuries and facing an undefeated football team, they had every excuse to just lay down, but they didn't,” Wilson said. “Starts with Warkentin. He always feels like he is going to make a play, and I think our offense feeds off that. Our Defensive coaches made some great adjustments, and the boys executed. We had injuries to two starters on Defense, Chase Dias, and Gavin Jensen, but they overcame it. We truly have that "next man up" mentality and they believe.”
While Kingsburg is in Division II and will play No. 1 seed Bullard, Coach Wilson said that the message is just to keep playing their type of football and let the rest take care of itself.
“Our mentality has always been 1-0 through these playoffs. Being placed in Division II creates quite a gauntlet and each week brings different challenges. If you would have told me at the beginning of the year that we would have to beat a team like Bullard to win a Valley Title, I would have looked at you sideways, but with the new CIF divisions, that is what's in front of us,” Wilson said. “Bullard is a big proud football program with Division I athletes throughout. We just must take it one play at a time, take care of the football, and like I always say, guys have to step up. We've done that all year. Our team is battle tested. We've played some big-time football teams over the last couple of seasons, so we feel like we can compete, and that's what we hope to do, is compete. The scoreboard takes care of itself.”
