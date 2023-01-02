The Kingsburg Vikings girls basketball team won the Reedley Holiday Tournament played Dec. 28-30 in Reedley.
Kingsburg is now 11-4 overall.
The Vikings earned a 45-37 win over Reedley High in the championship.
Ruiz was named the tournaments Most Valuable Player. Bailey and Hernandez each were named to the All-Tournament team.
Kingsburg opened the tournament on Dec. 28 with a 57-33 win over Mt. Whitney. Paige Ingrao and Jacky Ruiz each finished with 15 points. Ruiz also added nine rebounds and six assists. Michelle Bailey ended the game with nine points. She also had seven blocks.
The Vikings then defeated Chavez High School 41-22. Abbie Hernandez and Ruiz each finished with 11 points.
Kingsburg returns to the court on Friday, Jan. 6 against Sanger High in Sanger.
Kingsburg boys basketball
The Kingsburg Vikings boys basketball team is now 9-5 overall after going 2-2 at the Polly Wilhelmsen Tournament Dec. 27-30 in Visalia.
The Vikings opened the tournament with a 47-40 loss to Monache High on Dec. 27.
Kingsburg then defeated Justin Garza High 60-36 on Dec. 28. They defeated Washington Union High 52-45 on Dec. 29th to advance to the Consolation Championship against Dinuba High.
The Vikings fell to the Emperors on Dec. 30 75-43.
Kingsburg returns to the court on Thursday, Jan. 5 against Dinuba in Kingsburg.