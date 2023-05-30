kingsburg vikings
The Kingsburg Vikings baseball team won the CIF Central Section Division III Championship.  
 Paul Meadors, Contributed

For the first time since 2003, the Kingsburg Vikings are champions. The Vikings defeated the No. 2 seed Dos Palos Broncos 7-5 on May 25 to capture the CIF Central Section Division III baseball crown. 

Kingsburg entered the playoffs as the No. 1 seed in the playoffs and were on a mission from the beginning of the season which concluded with the Section Championship win at Valley Strong Ballpark in Visalia.

"This group has been together for a long time and are familiar with each other," said Jim Cranford, Kingsburg head coach. "Our gameplan is to swing the bats, this group can swing bat and the more offensive we are the better we are." 

