Spring break means it’s tournament time with high school baseball tournaments in Selma and Fowler.
One of the Valley’s oldest baseball tournaments, the 64th annual Selma High School and Selma Greater Kiwanis Easter tournament begins with 12 teams in action on Monday at Selma High School’s Allen Cropsey Diamond at Bobby Cox Field and at the Immanuel High School sports complex.
The Monday schedule at Selma has Coalinga (2-7-1 through Saturday) facing Yosemite (4-6) at 11 a.m., Dos Palos (7-3) versus Coalinga at 1:45 p.m. and Selma (7-8) versus Chavez (7-7-2) at 4:30 p.m. The Monday action concludes with Dos Palos taking on Selma at 7 p.m.
At Immanuel, the action begins at it 11 a.m. with El Capitan of Merced (10-4) facing Madera South (8-4-1) before undefeated Kerman (13-0) faces the Stallions of Madera South at 1:45 p.m. Immanuel (6-7) takes the field at 4:30 p.m. against Sierra Pacific (10-5) while Kerman battles Immanuel at 7 p.m.
Two games will be played on the Immanuel Junior Varsity Field as Sierra (5-8) faces McLane (10-4 at 1:30 p.m. and McLane takes on Yosemite at 7 p.m.
The tournament continues on Tuesday at Selma with Madera South facing Chavez at 11 a.m.before Yosemite battles Dos Palos at 1:45 p.m. Chavez comes back at 4:30 p.m. to face Sierra Pacific before Selma takes on Kerman at 7 p.m.
Games will only be played at the Immanuel Varsity Field on Tuesday — Sierra has a doubleheader facing Sierra Pacific at 11 a.m.and Coalinga at 1:45 p.m. El Capitan has a Tuesday doubleheader taking on McLane at 4:30 p.m. and Immanuel at 7 p.m.
Each team will play one game on Wednesday, April 13. At Selma, Coalinga faces McLane at 10 a.m., followed by El Capitan and Kerman at 12:30 p.m. and Yosemite versus Selma at 3 p.m.
On the Immanuel Varsity Field, Sierra Pacific faces Dos Palos at 11 a.m. before Madera South takes on Immanuel at 1:30 p.m. On the JV diamond, Chavez faces Sierra at 1:30 p.m.
The two teams with the best record, using strikeouts at a tiebreaker, will meet in a 6 p.m. championship game.
The eight-team Fowler Easter Baseball Classic actually started on March 30 with Fowler (7-7) edging Minarets (8-10) 2-1. The tournament continued on Thursday with Washington Union (10-5) downing Firebaugh (3-10) 4-0 in nine innings and two games on Saturday as Monache of Porterville (12-3-1) defeated Dinuba (5-12) 12-3 and Kingsburg (11-3-1) got past Lemoore (5-10) 11-1.
The tournament will resume on Saturday, April 9 at Fowler High School’s Kellogg Field. The Vikings face Washington Union in the 10 a.m. opener followed by Monache and Minarets at p.m., Firebaugh against Lemoore at 4 p.m. and Fowler meeting Dinuba at 7 p.m.
The Monday schedule has Minarets taking on Dinuba at 10 a.m., Kingsburg facing Firebaugh at 1 p.m., Lemoore and Washington Union at 4 p.m. and Monache facing Fowler at 7 p.m.
Dinuba, Fowler, Minarets and Monache are in Pool A while Firebaugh, Kingsburg, Lemoore and Washington Union are in Pool B. The two pool winners will face each other in the 7:30 p.m. varsity championship game.
The popular contests will include a wheels contest, a catchers cannon contest and a home run derby at 6:30 p.m.
Dinuba, Fowler, Firebaugh and Lemoore are entered in a junior baseball tournament on the same dates.
Dinuba (9-6) will be joined by Chowchilla (6-4), Firebaugh (3-5) and Orange Cove (12-3) in the White Pool of the Fowler Easter Classic softball tournament while Delano (1-6) Fowler (9-4), Mt. Whitney (8-5) and San Joaquin Memorial (8-6-1) are in the Red Pool.