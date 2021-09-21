Two very evenly matched high school football varsity football teams are scheduled to meet in Selma High School’s Staley Stadium this Friday night.
Selma and Hoover will meet for the first time in a contest added to the schedule about three weeks ago. It will be the final scheduled non-league game for both teams. The Bears are coming off Friday's 27-10 loss to an undefeated Reedley High squad while Hoover is coming off a 49–0 loss to Golden West of Visalia.
Selma opens the Central Sequoia League action on Oct. 1 at Hanford West (1-3).
Both Hoover and Selma returned to the gridiron last Friday night after being away since Aug. 27.
Selma had not played since Aug. 27 when the Bears dropped their season opener to Madera 27-0. Safety protocols caused the cancellation of games against Sunnyside of Fresno and Washington Union.
Reedley's Ryan Warkentin had two touchdowns called back by penalties in Friday night's game. The first came on a 46-yard run on the game's second play from scrimmage.
The game's first touchdown came on a 24-yard run with just under 3 minutes left in the first half. It turned out to be the only scoring in the opening 30 minutes.
Midway in the third quarter, the Bears scored their first points of the season as Danny Ramirez kicked a 30-yard field goal. Field goals are rare for the bears, according to head coach Matt Logue.
Just over 3 minutes later, Reedley was back on the board after covering 69 yards in nine plays. Warkentin scored the touchdown from a yard out.
Selma scored its first touchdown of the season on a 57-yard drive. Setting up the touchdown was a 41-yard run by Jarred Dean, who led the bears with 71 yards in eight carries.
Three plays later, quarterback Paul Rodriguez ran for a touchdown from a yard out to cut the Reedley lead to 14 to 10.
It turned out to be the final points for the Bears but Reedley's Rocha was responsible for two more touchdowns. He found Xavier Quintero for a 42-yard score Midway in the final quarter before scoring the game's final touchdown on a 15-yard run.
Rocha passed for 113 yards, completing six of 10 attempts. Selma finished with 192 yards with all but 16 on the ground.
Logue said he didn't see improvement but added that the team has a long way to go.
"We've got a lot of work to do. We're a young team but we got to get this right. We did do a lot of things a lot better," he said.
