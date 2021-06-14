Colby Charles was the first member of the Kingsburg Vikings basketball team to climb the ladder and cut down a piece of the net, he would not be the last.
Every player on the team got a chance to do the same thing after the No. 1 seed Vikings defeated No. 3 seed Washington Union Panthers 48-30, on June 12, in front of a raucous crowd at Kingsburg High School.
“All the work that we put in, I know we deserve this one,” Charles said. “I wasn’t even sure we were going to have this opportunity and for us to come out and win. I am so happy.”
It was the second straight CIF Central Section Division IV Championship. It was the eleventh straight win for the Vikings who lost their first four games of the season, all to Clovis Schools.
Kingsburg qualified for the CIF Southern Regional Playoffs. Kingsburg earned the No. 1 seed in the Southern Regional Division 5-A brackets and have a bye in the first round. They will host the winner of the game between No. 4 seed Faith Baptist (Canoga Park) and No. 5 Seed Hoover High (San Diego). The semifinal game is scheduled to be played on Thursday, June 17 in Kingsburg. If the Vikings are victorious, they would host the Southern Regional Championship game, which is scheduled to be played on Saturday, June 19 at the higher seed home gym.
After a slow start that saw the Panthers take an early lead, the Vikings rebounded and held a 13-8 lead after the first quarter. They extend their lead to 26-15 at halftime and sailed away in the second half to secure the win.
Nate Towsley, who led Kingsburg with 12 points, said that he was grateful for the opportunity to play basketball.
“The whole team is grateful for the opportunity and the year. We weren’t sure we were going to get a season this year,” Towsley said. “To come out and do this feels really good.”
Matthew Ruegge had 10 points, while Charles and Jose Martinez each added eight points.
Phillip Bergstrom, Kingsburg High head coach, who is in his first season as head coach was proud of how the team handled the complicated season. He was the last to cut down the net, which he put around his neck, as the Kingsburg fans and players celebrated around him.
“Two straight is pretty sweet. Everyone has been going through a lot his year and I didn’t know if we were even getting a season,” Bergstrom said. “These guys didn’t care about that at all, they kept working and they put there heads down and grinded through every single obstacle this season. To win it this year with a lot of adversity shows the character of this team. I am proud of them.”
When asked what made this year’s team so special, Charles, who graduated from Kingsburg High on June 2, said it was the bond the team has with each other.
“We all loved each other. We all bought in. It is really to make an extra pass or to box out for your teammate when you know you have that love for them,” Charles said. “We all have that for each other and want to work hard for the coach and wanted to make him proud at end of the day.”
