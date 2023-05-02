Tulare Olympic Boxer, Richard Torrez, visited the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sequoias’ Tulare location to speak to Club members from across the county. Torrez inspired these kids and teens by sharing some of the lessons he’s learned through life so far and reflecting on his journey to the Olympics.

As most may know, Richard Torrez was born and raised in Tulare. What some may not know is that he, too, attended the Boys & Girls Club during his youth, the organization stated in a release.

Torrez said, “I grew up here for about three to four years, … so when I made the connection that it was this Club that I would be speaking at, I jumped at the opportunity.”

