The Lemoore High Tigers boys water polo remained undefeated in 2023 after a 20-11 win over San Joaquin Memorial on Aug. 29 in Fresno.
Lemoore footballThe Lemoore High Tigers football team will face their toughest test of the season Friday, Sept. 1 when they travel to Clovis to battle the Clovis West Golden Eagles.
The game is set for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Clovis.
The Tigers are currently 2-0 on the season and have shutout their first two opponents of the season. The Golden Eagles are 1-1 on the year and are coming off a 56-16 win over Turlock High on Aug. 26.
Clovis West is led by three Division-I commits at wide receiver, Marshel Sanders and Jordan Pierro, Fresno State commits and Landon Wright, who has committed to Washington State.
Wright had nine receptions for 339 yards and four touchdowns so far through two games. Sanders has six catches for 217 years and one touchdown.
Lemoore's defense will be led by senior Jace Silva, who has a team-leading 13 tackles and also has one interception this season.
Their secondary who will face the battle of containing the Golden Eagles receivers, will be led by Kiontre Harris and Kobe Green. Harris has two interceptions and one fumble recovery, while Green also has one interception this season.