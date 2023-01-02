The Lemoore Tigers are starting to find their groove. The Tigers went 3-1 at the 40th annual Clovis Elks Classic played December 27th to December 30th at Clovis High in Clovis.
Coach Joel Sligh was happy with how the team played during the tournament.
"I thought we played well, I liked our balance," Sligh said. "Everybody on the teams knows their roles and are unselfish. Everybody touches the floor, everybody contributes and that is great."
Lemoore finished in third place after an impressive 72-55 win over Clovis High School on Dec. 29. Demel Turner led the way for Lemoore with 16 points. Kobe Green had 14.
The Tigers played well defensively the whole tournament which is a trait that Sligh thinks can help the team make a run this season.
"We are super aggressive and we are going to continue to attack. The best part is that if one group is not quite getting it, we can put another group in and they figure it out," Sligh said. "We just constantly pressure."
The Tigers opened the tournament with a 66-37 win over Frontier High on Dec. 27. Kaden Lopes led the way with 16 points. Turner added 12 points, while Green finished with 10. Kaleb Goudeau had 8.
"It's a blessing to any team when you can put anybody on the floor, have balance and have confidence that things are going to get done, it makes my job a lot easier," Sligh said. "
They advanced to the second round on Dec. 28th where they defeated the Buchanan High Bears 49-36. Turner led the Tigers with 12 points. Ty Chambers ended the game with 11 points.
The Tigers fell to eventual champion Centennial High (Bakersfield) 64-54 in the semifinals on Dec. 28. No stats were available for the game.
"This was a good test for us and we think that we can play with some of the better teams in the Central Valley," Sligh said. "We have confidence that we can walk into league and win."
Lemoore will return to the court on Tuesday, Jan. 10 against Tulare Union in Lemoore.