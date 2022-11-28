Something had to give on Nov. 25 when No. 1 seed Central Valley Christian Cavaliers and No. 3 seed Lemoore High Tigers met for the CIF Central Section Division II Championship in Visalia. Entering the game, the Cavaliers had one of the best defenses in the section, allowing only 13 points in 12 games, while the Tigers offense averaged 47 points per game.
In the end, it was the offense that ruled the day, as the teams combined for 16 touchdowns, over 1,000 yards of total offense and 108 points, including 47 points alone in the third quarter. After falling behind 14-0, the Tigers came from behind to defeat the Cavaliers 62-46, securing the programs second section title in program history and first since 2005.
“The whole season has been this way, once we got rolling, we kept going,” said Rich Tuman, Lemoore High head coach. “A lot of players on this team have been together since youth football. I love these guys and I couldn’t be prouder of a group of guys.”
The Tigers will now compete in the CIF Regional Championships. The Tigers were chosen to play in the 2-AA Division Northern Regional Championship game against McClymonds High School (Oakland) at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2 in Oakland. McClymonds High School is 11-1 overall.
With a win, and the Tigers would advance to the Division 2-AA State Championship game against the winner of the Southern Regional game between Mater Dei Catholic and Downey. The State Championship would be played at 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9 at Saddleback College in Mission Viejo.
Lemoore quarterback Ty Chambers finished the game throwing 9-for-16 for 290 yards and six touchdowns. Tigers’ receiver Kobe Green had five receptions for 111 yards and four touchdowns overall. (Three Receiving touchdowns, one kick return touchdown).
“The feeling is like no other, when you worked for as long as we have and we are able to come out as champions in our senior year, there’s no better way to end it,” Chambers said. “We were really in our own heads and making the moment bigger than it was. Once we started playing like our normal selves, it was ball game after that.”
Chambers said that winning the championship with his teammates is a memory he will take with him for the rest of his life.
“This is the best team ever. I’ve been playing with these boys since my first year of tackle football. To come out as champions, it’s so crazy to me,” Chambers said. “I am just glad I was able to do it with my lifelong brothers.”
The Tigers are currently 12-1 overall on the season, with their only loss coming to Clovis West High School early in September. They have now won 10 games in a row.
CVC’s junior running back Bryson Donelson ended the game with 27 carries for 258 yards and three touchdowns, he also had one reception for 65 yards and a touchdown. Donelson ends the season with over 1400 yards and 18 rushing touchdowns in eight games played.
CVC was without their star defensive end and Oregon commit, Jaeden Moore who, CVC announced before the game started, would not play due to an illness.
The Cavaliers, who entered the game undefeated, end the season with a 12-1 overall record. Coach Mascon Hughes said that the Tigers just were able to find some weaknesses in the Cavaliers defense in the second half.
“We ran into an offensive juggernaut tonight. So much speed on the Lemoore offense,” Hughes said. “They found some weaknesses in our defense, and they just attacked and exploited them the whole second half.”
CVC’s junior running back Donelson showed why he is one of the best players in the Central Valley early in the game scoring touchdowns on a 66-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Max Bakker and then scored on a 63-yard touchdown run, all in the first quarter. Donelson finished the first half with 13 carries for 116 yards, a rushing touchdown and one reception for 66 yards and a touchdown. After Donelson’s touchdown reception gave CVC a 14-0 lead with 5:52 left in the first quarter, the Tigers responded.
Kobe Green took the ensuing kickoff and returned it 72 yards for a touchdown. This cut the Cavaliers lead to 14-7 with 5:36 left in the first quarter. Donelson raced for a 63-yard touchdown on the first play of the ensuing drive for the Cavaliers, extending their lead to 21-7 with 5:10 left in the first quarter.
The Tigers cut the lead to 21-14 with 4:32 left when Chambers connected with Green on a 77-yard touchdown pass. Chambers ended the first half 2-for-3 for 86 yards and the touchdown.
CVC started the ensuing possession on their own 35-yard line with 4:23 left in the second quarter. After a short gain from Donelson on the first play, CVC’s quarterback Bakker was intercepted by Lemoore’s nose tackle Isaiah Morales at the 39-yard line on the next play. Morales returned it to CVC’s 13-yard line.
Lemoore converted on the turnover four plays later when Andrew Moench scored on a 1-yard touchdown run to tie the game at 21. That would be the halftime score.
Moench ended the game with 13 carries for 170 yards and the one touchdown.
“We have to eliminate the big plays from CVC, and we got to get in a rhythm on offense,” Tuman said coming out from halftime.
Both teams came out in the third quarter clicking offensively. The teams combined to score 47 points in the third quarter, as Lemoore would take a 49-40 lead into the fourth quarter. Lemoore scored four touchdowns, while CVC scored three.
Lemoore struck on the first offensive play of the second half when Chambers connected with Demel Turner on a 70-yard touchdown pass. CVC answered right back on the ensuing drive, as Donelson scored his third touchdown of the game on a 39-yard touchdown run.
The Tigers retook the lead at 35-28 after a 12-yard touchdown pass from Chambers to Green with 5:34 left in the third quarter. Once again, the Cavaliers responded when Donelson capped a seven-play 73-yard drive, with a 7-yard touchdown run that made it 35-34 after the extra point was blocked by Lemoore’s Gustavo Rea-Huizar.
Now late in the third quarter, Chambers connected with Preston Scott on a 60-yard touchdown pass. This gave Lemoore a 42-34 lead with 1:37 left. CVC answered 20 seconds later when Bakker connected with Brandt Munger on a 68-yard touchdown pass. CVC failed on an extra point and cut Lemoore’s lead to 42-40 with 1:17 left in the third. Bakker ended the game with 251 yards passing and two touchdowns. Scott had two catches for 65 yards and a touchdown.
Chambers connected with Turner for a second time, this time for a 43-yard touchdown, with 17 seconds left in the third quarter. The Tigers held a 49-40 lead entering the fourth quarter.
Turner ended the game with two catches for 114 yards and the two touchdowns. For Turner, winning the championship was the culmination of a journey that him and his teammates had been on since the beginning of the year.
“Man, words can’t even explain how I feel, just to do it with this group of guys and coaches it means a lot, we been working for this since January, so it feels great now that we finally are champions,” Turner said. “I love being on the field with our offense, we got so many weapons and we just feed off of each other. Nobody out there is selfish about stats, we just all want to win.”
After Lemoore finally forced CVC into a three-and-out, they took over at their own 22-yard line with 11:45 left in the game. They proceeded to drive the ball 78 yards in three minutes and scored when Chambers connected with Green on a 17-yard touchdown to extend their lead to 56-40 with 8:54 left in the game.
CVC cut Lemoore’s lead to 56-46 after a touchdown run by Gambini and a failed two-point conversion. Gambini ended the game with two touchdowns.
Lemoore started the ensuing possession on their own 20-yard line with 7:46 left in the game. Lemoore proceeded to burn over five minutes of the game clock, running the ball down the field, eventually sealing the game after Anthony Garcia scored a 5-yard touchdown with 2:14 left in the game. Garcia had 13 carries for 56 yards and a touchdown.
Jace Silva led the way for the Tigers of the defensive side of the ball with 18 total tackles. Spencer Silva and Green each had seven tackles.
“This means a lot to Lemoore. To see the city so excited, it was special,” Chambers said. “You should never doubt us. We always going to prove people wrong no matter what the critics say!”