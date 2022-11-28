Something had to give on Nov. 25 when No. 1 seed Central Valley Christian Cavaliers and No. 3 seed Lemoore High Tigers met for the CIF Central Section Division II Championship in Visalia. Entering the game, the Cavaliers had one of the best defenses in the section, allowing only 13 points in 12 games, while the Tigers offense averaged 47 points per game.

In the end, it was the offense that ruled the day, as the teams combined for 16 touchdowns, over 1,000 yards of total offense and 108 points, including 47 points alone in the third quarter. After falling behind 14-0, the Tigers came from behind to defeat the Cavaliers 62-46, securing the programs second section title in program history and first since 2005.

“The whole season has been this way, once we got rolling, we kept going,” said Rich Tuman, Lemoore High head coach. “A lot of players on this team have been together since youth football. I love these guys and I couldn’t be prouder of a group of guys.”

