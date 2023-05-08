The Lemoore Tigers baseball team is on the verge of a West Yosemite League title. The Tigers are currently 17-6 overall and 11-2 in WYL play one game ahead of Tulare Western with two games left.
The Tigers lost two games to Tulare Western 5-2 on May 3 and 5-2 on May 5.
No stats were available for either game. Lemoore will play Hanford High on Wednesday, May 10 and Friday, May 12 to end the regular season. Playoff seedings will be released on Saturday, May 13.
The Hanford Bullpups moved to 9-4 in WYL play with two wins over Mission Oak on May 3 and May 5. They also defeated Hanford West on May 6.
The Bullpups defeated Mission Oak 11-4 on May 3. Isaac Perez and Derek Knight each had two RBIs. Jaycob Olaes, Matt Raygoza, Gavin Guzman, Christian Mendez, Manny Souza, Noah Gonzales and Justin Cerda each finished with one.
Hanford High then defeated Mission Oak 10-0 on May 5. Gonzales had three RBIs and Cerda had two RBIs. Perez, Knight and Dominik Perez each had one.
Hanford High then defeated Hanford West 8-2 on May 6 in a non-league game. Perrz and Raygoza each had two RBIs. Olaes, Perez and Cerda each had one RBI.
The Hanford West Huskies softball team moved to 15-6 overall and 6-1 in the Tri-County Conference Sequoia League with wins over Washington Union and Exeter High.
The Huskies defeated Washington Union 7-2 on May 2 in Hanford. Karmen Vazquez led the Huskies with two RBIs. Kelsey Beam, Tiamiah Ouk-Campos, Kayhlen Boring, Adyson Owens each had one RBI. Boring earned the win on the mound.
Hanford West then defeated Exeter High 11-1 on May 5 in Exeter. Chelsie Statler and Aislynn Ortiz each had three RBIs. Jayda Yecny and Owens finished with one. Beam earned the win on the mound.
The Huskies play Immanuel High on Tuesday, May 9 in Reedley. They then will end the regular season on Friday, May 12 against Sierra Pacific.