The No. 4 seed Lemoore Tigers baseball team fell to the No. 12 seed Lompoc High 10-6 in the quarterfinals of the Division II Playoffs on May 19 in Lemoore.

The Tigers were coming off an opening 10-5 win over Mission Prep High on May 17 in Lemoore.  No stats were available for either game. The Tigers finished with an overall record of 19-8 overall.

Huskies' softball season ends 

