The No. 4 seed Lemoore Tigers baseball team fell to the No. 12 seed Lompoc High 10-6 in the quarterfinals of the Division II Playoffs on May 19 in Lemoore.
The Tigers were coming off an opening 10-5 win over Mission Prep High on May 17 in Lemoore. No stats were available for either game. The Tigers finished with an overall record of 19-8 overall.
Huskies' softball season ends
The Hanford West Huskies’ softball teams season ended on May 18 with a loss to No. 1 seed Fowler High in the quarterfinals of the Division III playoffs.
The No. 8 seed Hanford West opened the playoffs on May 16 with a 4-3 win over No. 9 seed El Diamante High. Kayhlen Boring led the Huskies with two RBIs. Kelsey Beam and Angelyk Gomez each finished with one. Boring earned the win on the mound.
In the 5-1 loss to Fowler, Beam had the lone RBI for the Huskies who finish the season with an overall record of 18-7.
Sierra Pacific loses to Shafter
The Sierra Pacific Golden Bears softball team fell 10-8 to No. 7 seed Shafter High in the first round of the Division III playoffs on May 16. No stats were available for the game. The Golden Bears ended the season with a 14-13 overall record.
Season ends for Golden Bears
The Sierra Pacific baseball teams season ended on May 17 with a loss to No. 2 seed Dos Palos High. The No. 15 seed Golden Bears fell 16-5 in the game. Austin Davis led the Golden Bears with two RBIs. Wyattt Bookout and Christian Flores each finished with one.