The Lemoore Tigers stand atop the West Yosemite League standings following a hard-fought 51-45 win over the Hanford High Bullpups on Jan. 24 in Hanford. They then defeated Tulare Union 69-42 on Jan. 26 in Tulare.
Both teams entered the game 4-0 in the WYL. Lemoore is now 17-6 overall and 6-0 in WYL, while Hanford is 11-11 and 4-2 in the WYL.
Lemoore jumped out to a 28-18 halftime leads and were able to hold off Hanford to earn the win.
The Tigers have won nine games in a row and 15 out of their last 16 games.
Lemoore will return to the court on Wednesday, Feb. 1 against Mission Oak High in Lemoore. They then will play Dinuba High on Friday, Feb. 3 in Dinuba.
Hanford fell 61-55 to Dinuba High on Jan. 26 in triple overtime in Dinuba.
Hanford returns to the court on Wednesday Feb. 1 against Tulare Union in Hanford. They then will host Tulare Western on Feb. 3.
The Lemoore High girls soccer team improved to 12-4-2 overall and 5-1 in the WYL following a 1-0 win over Hanford High on Jan. 24 in Lemoore. They then defeated Tulare Union 4-1 on Jan. 26 in Lemoore.
The Tigers are currently in first place in the WYL, a game and half ahead of Mission Oak High.
In the win over Hanford, Celeste Moreno scored the lone goal of the game, while Bailee Goforth had the assist.
In their win over Tulare Union, Goforth had three goals, while Graysen Lopes added one goal. Moreno, Haylee Mercado and Kye Tarkington each had one assist. Elizabeth Simas has four saves in goal.
The Tigers return to the field on Wednesday, Feb. 1 against Mission Oak High in Tulare. They then will host Dinuba High on Thursday, Feb. 2.
Hanford earned a 1-0 win over Dinuba on Jan. 26 in Hanford. They are currently 9-9-1 overall and 2-3 in the WYL.
The Lemoore High boys soccer team is now 3-3 in the WYL following a 6-1 win over Hanford High on Jan. 24 in Hanford. They are 8-9 overall.
Sebastian Limon led the way for the Tigers scoring three goals. Brian Delgado, Damien Ramirez and Jayden Evangelo each scored one goal. Rosalio Dominguez had four assists. Israel Ramos and Christian Sanchez each had one assist.
Brody Kent had the lone goal for Hanford. Coen Lewis had one assist.
The Tigers then earned a 4-3 win over Tulare Union on Jan. 26 in Tulare. Ramirez and Dominguez each had two goals. Ramirez, Dominguez, Ramos and Sanchez each had one assist.
The Tigers return to the field on Feb. 1 against Mission Oak in Lemoore, while Hanford plays Tulare Union on Feb. 1 in Hanford
The Lemoore Tigers girls basketball team improved to 2-3 in the WYL after a 56-46 win over Tulare Union on Jan. 26 in Lemoore. No stats were available. The Tigers were coming off a 68-54 loss to Hanford High on Jan. 24 in Lemoore.
Hanford High fell to Dinuba High 50-38 on Jan. 26 to drop to 4-2 in the WYL, while they defeated Redwood High School 58-44 on Saturday, Jan. 28 in a non-league matchup.
Hanford High will return to the court on Wednesday, Feb. 1 against Tulare Union in Tulare. Lemoore returns to the court on Feb. 1 against Mission Oak High School in Tulare.