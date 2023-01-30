The Lemoore Tigers stand atop the West Yosemite League standings following a hard-fought 51-45 win over the Hanford High Bullpups on Jan. 24 in Hanford. They then defeated Tulare Union 69-42 on Jan. 26 in Tulare.

Both teams entered the game 4-0 in the WYL. Lemoore is now 17-6 overall and 6-0 in WYL, while Hanford is 11-11 and 4-2 in the WYL.

Lemoore jumped out to a 28-18 halftime leads and were able to hold off Hanford to earn the win.

Recommended for you