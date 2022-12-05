The Lemoore High Tigers girls basketball team moved to 5-1 on the season following two wins over Farmersville High School 71-30 on Nov. 30 and Woodlake High School 6-15 on Dec. 1. They then defeated East Bakersfield on Dec. 2 and Golden West on Dec. 3 to win the Corcoran Varsity Tournament.
In the win over Woodlake, Jaelyn Proby led the Tigers with 17 points. Jayda Brown added 16 points, while Jezzamay Tamayo had 15 points. Amber Cole finished with 10 points. In the win over Woodlake, Cole led the way with 16 points, while Proby added 12. Tamayo finished the game with 10 points and Daisy Lopez ended the game with nine.
The Tigers squared off against East Bakersfield on Dec. 2 and defeated East Bakersfield 73-39. No stats were available. They then defeated Golden West 67-37 on the final day. No stats were available.