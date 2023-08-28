It has been total dominance for the Lemoore High Tigers through the first two games of the 2023 season. Coming off a 48-0 win over Selma High to open the season, the Tigers followed up with a 46-0 win over the Washington Union Panthers on Aug. 25 in Lemoore.

The Tigers led 32-0 at halftime and rolled to the win to move to 2-0 on the season.

Lemoore’s defense earned their second shutout of the season led by Kobe Green who returned a fumble for a touchdown. He also had one of Lemoore’s five forced interceptions, in the game. Kiontre Harris had two interceptions, while Jace Silva and Gio Quintero Jr. each finished with one. Silva led the defense with five tackles.

Recommended for you