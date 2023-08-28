It has been total dominance for the Lemoore High Tigers through the first two games of the 2023 season. Coming off a 48-0 win over Selma High to open the season, the Tigers followed up with a 46-0 win over the Washington Union Panthers on Aug. 25 in Lemoore.
The Tigers led 32-0 at halftime and rolled to the win to move to 2-0 on the season.
Lemoore’s defense earned their second shutout of the season led by Kobe Green who returned a fumble for a touchdown. He also had one of Lemoore’s five forced interceptions, in the game. Kiontre Harris had two interceptions, while Jace Silva and Gio Quintero Jr. each finished with one. Silva led the defense with five tackles.
On the offensive side of the ball, Johnny Cunha led the Tigers running attack with seven carries for 85 yards and one touchdown. Elijah Daley had three carries for 83 yards and two touchdowns, while Spencer Silva added five carries for 31 yards and one touchdown. Harris had two catches for two catches for 39 yards and one touchdown.
Lemoore will face their toughest test of the young season on Friday, Sept. 1 when they travel to Clovis to face the Clovis West Golden Eagles at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Clovis.
Lemoore boys water polo
The Lemoore Tigers boys water polo team is 4-0 in 2023. The Tigers defeated Sierra Pacific High School 15-9 on Aug. 22 in Hanford. Brendan Meyer led the Tigers with four goals. Andrew Mora and Drew Rhoads each added three goals. Tyler Eller, Hayden Keeney, Kolton Ramos, Daniel Toste, Case Meyer and Koehn Ramos each had one goal.
Sierra Pacific was led by Jack Walker who had three goals. Ezekiel Nabayan and Preston King each finished with two goals, while Tyler Peters and Brayden Souza each had one.
Lemoore then earned a 20-8 win over Tulare Western and a 16-4 win over Centennial High School. Both wins came on Aug. 24.
In the win over Tulare Western, Rhoads led the way with six goals, while B. Meyer and Mora each finished with goals. In the win over Centennial, B. Meyer led the way with five goals. Andrew Nira had four and Rhoads added three. Donovan Reeding had four saves in the goal.
Lemoore will play San Joaquin Memorial on Tuesday, Aug. 29.