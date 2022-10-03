Led by Ty Chambers who threw for five touchdowns passes, the Lemoore High Tigers defeated the Tulare Union Tribe 42-20 on Sept. 30 in Lemoore. 

Chambers finished the game with 302 yards passing. Demel Turner had four catches for 164 yards and three touchdowns. Preston Scott had six receptions for 79 yards and one touchdown. Kobe Green also had one touchdown catch. Anthony Garcia had a rushing touchdown.

The Tigers currently sit at 5-1 overall and 1-0 in the West Yosemite League. They will travel to play Mission Oak High School on Friday, Oct. 7 in Tulare. 

Recommended for you