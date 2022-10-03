Led by Ty Chambers who threw for five touchdowns passes, the Lemoore High Tigers defeated the Tulare Union Tribe 42-20 on Sept. 30 in Lemoore.
Chambers finished the game with 302 yards passing. Demel Turner had four catches for 164 yards and three touchdowns. Preston Scott had six receptions for 79 yards and one touchdown. Kobe Green also had one touchdown catch. Anthony Garcia had a rushing touchdown.
The Tigers currently sit at 5-1 overall and 1-0 in the West Yosemite League. They will travel to play Mission Oak High School on Friday, Oct. 7 in Tulare.
The Tigers took an early 7-0 lead when Chambers connected with Turner on a 73-yard touchdown. After the Tribe scored on the ensuing possession to tie the game at 7, the Tigers took a 14-7 lead after a four-yard rushing touchdown by Garcia.
Tulare Union scored once again to tie the game at 14-14 early I'm the second quarter. Lemoore took a 21-14 lead when Chambers connected with Green on a 25-yard touchdown. Lemoore added a touchdown late in the first half when Chambers connected with Turner on a 19-yard touchdown.
The Tigers opened the third quarter with a 79-yard touchdown pass from Chambers to Turner to extend their lead to 35-14. Chambers and Scott connected on a 12-yard touchdown pass later in the third quarter to give Lemoore a 42-14 lead after three quarters of play.
They rolled to the victory. Jace Silva led the Tigers defense with nine tackles. Giavanni Guintero had seven tackles and one interception. Spencer Silva, Daniel Rodrigues, Isaiah Morales and Doran Daniels each had one sack.
The Lemoore High Tigers volleyball team currently sits at 18-4 overall and 1-0 in the West Yosemite League following a 31- win over Dinuba on Sept. 26 and a 3-0 win over Tulare Western on September 28.
The Tigers defeated Tulare Western by set scores of 25-15, 25-16 and 25-22. Raigan Gipson had 10 kills. Ava Cunningham added seven kills.
In the win over Dinuba on Sept. 26, Lemoore won by set scores of 25-16, 25-12, 18-25 and 25-15. Raigan Gipson led the Tigers with 17 Kills. Jaylee Souza and Jaida Mello each had nine kills. Clarisel Lopez had 19 digs, while Liz Schalde finished with 42 assists.
Lemoore will host Hanford High School on Tuesday, Oct. 4 and then play Tulare Union High School on Thursday, Oct. 6 in Tulare. They then will play Mission Oak High School on Monday, Oct. 10 in Lemoore.
The Lemoore High boys water polo team moved to 11-9 overall and 2-0 in league play following wins over Tulare Union 13-11 on Sept. 26 and Mission Oak 21-6 on Sept. 28.
They will host Dinuba High School on Tuesday, Oct. 4 and play Tulare Western on Thursday, Oct. 6 in Tulare. They host Hanford High School on Monday, Oct. 10.
In the win over Mission Oak, Andrew Mora and Grayson Cunningham each had five goals. Koehn Ramos and Gabriel Graceffa each finished with three goals. Cunningham added four assists, while Daniel Toste, Mora and Drew Rhoads each had three.
In the Tigers win over Tulare Union, Graceffa had five goals, while Cunningham finished with three.