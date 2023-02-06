The Lemoore High Tigers boys basketball team moved one step closer to clinching the West Yosemite League championship after a 72-68 win over Mission Oak High on Feb. 1 in Lemoore.
They then defeated Dinuba High 55-37 on Feb. 3 in Dinuba. Riley Bermke led the way for the Tigers with 16 points. Kaleb Goudeau finished with 12 points.
The Tigers moved to 19-6 overall and 7-0 in WYL play with the win. Lemoore has won 11 in a row.
Lemoore returns to the court on Tuesday, Feb. 7 against Tulare Union High in Tulare. They end the regular season on Thursday, Feb. 9 against Hanford High in Lemoore.
Playoff seedings will be released on Saturday, Feb. 11.
The Lemoore Higb girls soccer team improved to 13-5-2 overall and 6-2 in the WYL following a 3-0 win over Dinuba High on Feb. 2 in Lemoore.
Anissa Zepeda, Bailee Goforth and Celeste Moreno each had a goal in the game. Jazzell Gutierrez had three saves in goal.
Lemoore was coming off a 4-0 loss to Mission Oak High on Feb.1 in Tulare.
The Tigers return to the field on Tuesday, Feb. 7 against Tulare Western in Lemoore. They then end the regular season on Thursday, Feb. 9 against Hanford High in Hanford.
The Lemoore boys soccer team moved to 4-4 in WYL play following a 4-1 win over Mission Oak High on Feb. 1 in Lemoore. Lemoore scored three goals in the second half to secure the win. They then fell to Dinuba on Feb. 3.
In their game against Mission Oak, Jayden Evangelo, Rosalio Dominguez and Carlos Pimentel each had one goal. Damien Ramirez, Pimentel and Israel Ramos each finished with one assist.
The Tigers fell to Dinuba High 2-1 on Feb. 2. Ramirez had one goal, while Dominguez had one assist.
The Tigers will end the regular season against Tulare Western on Feb. 7 in Tulare and then Hanford High on Thursday, Feb. 9 in Lemoore.
The Lemoore girls basketball team improved to 3-4 in the WYL following a 49-43 win over Dinuba High on Feb. 2 in Lemoore. They were coming off a 52-44 loss to Mission Oak High on Feb. 1 in Tulare.
The Tigers return to the floor on Tuesday, Feb. 7 against Tulare Western in Lemoore. They then will end the regular season on Thu, Feb. 9 against the Hanford High Bullpups in Hanford