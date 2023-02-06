The Lemoore High Tigers boys basketball team moved one step closer to clinching the West Yosemite League championship after a 72-68 win over Mission Oak High on Feb. 1 in Lemoore.

They then defeated Dinuba High 55-37 on Feb. 3 in Dinuba. Riley Bermke led the way for the Tigers with 16 points. Kaleb Goudeau finished with 12 points.

The Tigers moved to 19-6 overall and 7-0 in WYL play with the win. Lemoore has won 11 in a row.

