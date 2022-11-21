For the first time since 2015, the Lemoore High Tigers will play for a Central Section Championship. The No. 3 seed Tigers advanced to the CIF Central Section Division II Championship with a 56-21 win over No. 7 seed Frontier High School Titans on Nov. 18 in Lemoore.

The Tigers, who are currently 11-1 on the season, will play the No. 1 seed Central Valley Christian Cavaliers on Friday, Nov. 25 for the Division II title. The Cavaliers are coming off a 50-41 win over Hanford High School. CVC is currently 12-0 on the season.

Lemoore had won nine games in a row and their only loss came in early September to Clovis West High School. The last time the Tigers were in the championship game they, fell to Ridgeview High School in 2015.

