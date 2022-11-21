For the first time since 2015, the Lemoore High Tigers will play for a Central Section Championship. The No. 3 seed Tigers advanced to the CIF Central Section Division II Championship with a 56-21 win over No. 7 seed Frontier High School Titans on Nov. 18 in Lemoore.
The Tigers, who are currently 11-1 on the season, will play the No. 1 seed Central Valley Christian Cavaliers on Friday, Nov. 25 for the Division II title. The Cavaliers are coming off a 50-41 win over Hanford High School. CVC is currently 12-0 on the season.
Lemoore had won nine games in a row and their only loss came in early September to Clovis West High School. The last time the Tigers were in the championship game they, fell to Ridgeview High School in 2015.
Lemoore held a 21-7 lead after the first quarter of play and extended their lead over Frontier High School to 35-21 at halftime. They outscored Frontier High School 21-0 in the second half to earn the win.
Ty Chambers led the way for the Tigers passing for 306 yards and two touchdowns. He also had nine carries for 107 yards and two rushing touchdowns. Andrew Moench finished the game with 20 carries for 113 yards and two touchdowns, while Anthony Garcia had 11 carries for 63 yards and two touchdowns.
“We started out hot on both sides of the ball and we were on point from the start,” Chambers said. “We made some mistakes in the second quarter, but we stayed focused fixed it up during halftime and defense was lights out in the second half.”
Chambers has thrown for 2,300 yards and 30 touchdowns this season to just three interceptions. He also has accounted for 12 rushing touchdowns and rushed for 600 yards. Moench and Garcia are also part of a two headed backfield for Lemoore each scoring 11 touchdowns on the ground while Moench has rushed for 709 yards and Garcia had gained 656 yards.
Demel Turner had five catches for 104 yards and one touchdown, while Preston Scott had five catches for 83 yards and one touchdown. Jace Silva led the Tigers defense with six tackles, while Kobe Green and Spencer Silva each had one interception in the game. Turner went over 1,000 yards on the season during the game accumulating 1,089 yards on the season. He also has 17 receiving touchdowns. Silva leads the team with 82 total tackles, while Spencer Silva and Isaiah Morales each have seven sacks on the season.
The Tigers gained nearly 600 yards offensively in the game and are averaging nearly 48 points per game this season.
“Our line was dominating once again as we had two rushers over 100 yards and also 300 yards in the air,” Chambers said. “We played our game and our coaches we’re putting us in all the right positions to help us make plays and win the game.”
Chambers is confident in the way the team is playing heading into the championship game against CVC next week.
“Overall, our team was playing together as one,” Chambers said. “Everyone was doing their jobs playing unselfish football and trusting each other and we came out 1-0.”
The Lemoore Tigers girls basketball team is 1-0 on the season following a 84-59 win over Hanford West High School on Nov. 17 in Lemoore.
After falling behind 20-16 after the first quarter, the Tigers took a 43-35 lead into halftime. They then would outscore the Huskies 44-24 in the final two quarters to earn the win.
Jezzamay Tamayo led the Tigers with 26 points. Jayda Brown finished the game with 18 points, while Jaelyn Proby had 15 points. Daisy Lopez ended with 14 points, while Amber Cole added nine points.
Lemoore will play Sierra Pacific High School on Tuesday, Nov. 22 in a non-league matchup in Hanford.
The Lemoore High girls soccer team fell to the Hanford West Huskies 2-1 on Nov. 17 in Lemoore. Cambree Fortune had the lone goal for the Tigers. The Tigers will face Sierra Pacific High School on Wednesday, Nov. 30 in Hanford.