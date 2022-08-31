There’s an entry into the Cal-Hi Sports Online Record Book this week and it comes from Lemoore where our first-ever NorCal Multi-Purpose/Special Teams award winner is flying as high as the jets from the Naval Air Station just west of the city limits.
Our first visit this season to “The Valley,” as the locals like to call the CIF Central Section, very appropriately comes from Central Section historian and longtime friend and Cal-Hi Sports contributor Bob Barnett through his weekly milestones report. The senior wide receiver and cornerback he nominated is the absolute epitome of the new Multi-Purpose/Special Teams category.
Last week, in a 78-6 thrashing of Selma, Preston Scott accounted for 5 touchdowns. Three of them came on punt returns of 33, 68 and 79 yards. Not only did that feat set a new Central Section Record, it ties for the most ever according to the Most Punt Return Touchdowns (Game) list in the state record book (which only exists on CalHiSports.com).