Coming off winning a West Yosemite League Championship and a CIF Central Section Division II title, the Lemoore High Tigers were a mainstay on the WYL All-League teams. Lemoore senior quarterback Ty Chambers was chosen as the WYL Offensive Player of the Year, while teammate senior tackle Isaiah Morales was selected as the leagues Lineman of the Year. Lemoore High School’s coaching staff was voted as Coaching Staff of the Year.

Hanford High Bullpups senior linebacker D’artangion Martin was selected as the WYL Defensive Player of the Year for helping lead the Bullpups to a 9-4 overall record. Martin had 110 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss, three sacks, one interception and two fumble recoveries.

Morales had 46 total tackles and seven sacks.

