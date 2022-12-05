Coming off winning a West Yosemite League Championship and a CIF Central Section Division II title, the Lemoore High Tigers were a mainstay on the WYL All-League teams. Lemoore senior quarterback Ty Chambers was chosen as the WYL Offensive Player of the Year, while teammate senior tackle Isaiah Morales was selected as the leagues Lineman of the Year. Lemoore High School’s coaching staff was voted as Coaching Staff of the Year.
Hanford High Bullpups senior linebacker D’artangion Martin was selected as the WYL Defensive Player of the Year for helping lead the Bullpups to a 9-4 overall record. Martin had 110 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss, three sacks, one interception and two fumble recoveries.
Morales had 46 total tackles and seven sacks.
The Tigers had a total of 17 players named to All-League First or Second Teams, while Hanford High had a total of 14 players selected.
Chambers threw for 1,840 yards and 26 touchdowns, while also rushing for 483 yards and nine touchdowns. Hanford High’s Cayden Muir was a WYL All-League First Team Selection. Muir threw for 1,824 yards and 19 touchdowns while also rushing for 483 yards and seven touchdowns.
Bullpups running back Kourdey Glass was a WYL All-League First Team selection after compiling 1,398 total purpose yards and a combined 19 touchdowns. Lemoore High’s Andrew Moench had 57 carries for 449 yards and seven touchdowns during league play.
Donovan Smith, Hanford High, and Demel Turner, Lemoore High, were two of the four WYL All-First Team selections at wide receiver. Smith had 37 catches for 532 yards and eight touchdowns in league play, while Turner had 28 receptions for 878 yards and 15 touchdowns. Hanford’s JC Turner and Lemoore High’s Preston Scott were Second Team selections. Turner had 30 catches for 508 yards and four touchdowns. Scott had 34 catches for 489 yards and five touchdowns.
Hanford High’s Brody Pulis and Lemoore High’s Jackson Emerson were WYL First Team selections, while Hanford’s Jesse Ramirez, Johnny Bray and Lemoore’s Aiden Price were Second Team picks.
Brak Hill, Bullpups Tight end, was the WYL First Team selection.
Defensive backs, Jayden Sudds, Hanford High, and Kobe Green, Lemoore High, were First Team selections. Sudds had 27 total tackles and two interceptions. Green had three interceptions and 49 total tackles in league play. Hanford’s Albert Richardson and Lemoore’s Turner and Tre Harris were Second Team picks.
Along with Bullpups linebacker Martin, who was Defensive Player of the Year, [Brak] Hill was a WYL All-League First Team selection. Hill had 84 tackles and 3.5 sacks. Lemoore High’s Jace Silva, Gio Quintero and Gus Rea-Huizar were Second Team selections. Hanford High’s Jonathan Bennett was a Second Team pick.
Hanford High’s Erik Lamb, who had 43 tackles and two sacks was an All-WYL First Team selection. Lemoore High’s Treyvon Gaffney and Jonah Campos were Second Team picks. Hanford’s Derrick Juarez was also a Second Team selection.
Lemoore High kicker Jayden Evangelo was selected to the All-WYL First Team.
- Offensive Player of the Year: Ty Chambers, Lemoore
- Defensive Player of the Year: D’artagnion Martin, Hanford
- Lineman of the Year: Isaiah Morales, Lemoore
- Coaching Staff of the Year: Lemoore High School
All-League Selections from Hanford and Lemoore:
- QB: Cayden Muir, Hanford
- RB: Kourdey Glass, Hanford
- WR: Demel Turner, Lemoore; Donovan Smith, Hanford
- Offensive Line: Brody Pulis, Hanford, Jackson Emerson, Lemoore
- Defensive Back: Jayden Sudds, Hanford; Kobe Green, Lemoore
- LB: Brak Hill, Hanford
- Defensive Line: Erik Lamb, Hanford
- Special Teams: Jayden Evangelo, Lemoore
- RB: Andrew Moench, Lemoore
- WR: JC Turner, Hanford; Preston Scott, Lemoore
- Offensive Line: Jesse Ramirez, Hanford, Johnny Bray, Hanford; Aiden Price, Lemoore
- TE: Brak Hill, Hanford
- Defensive Back: Albert Richardson, Hanford; Demel Turner, Lemoore; Tre Harris, Lemoore
- LB: Jonathan Bennett, Hanford; Jace Silva, Lemoore; Gio Quintero, Lemoore; Gus Rea-Huizar, Lemoore
- Defensive Line: Derrick Juarez, Hanford; Treyvon Gaffney, Lemoore; Jonah Campos, Lemoore