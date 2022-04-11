The Rawhide won the first home-game series of the 2022 season, 2 games to 1 against the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes.
Rawhide won the first game thanks to four home runs by Jordan Lawlar, Jacen Roberson, Junior Franco and Wilderd Patino.
Lawlar started the home run frenzy with a solo shot in the first inning. Roberson followed suit with a two-run blast in the second inning. Visalia continued to add two more home runs in the fourth inning. Franco hit an opposite field home run to drive in GJ Hill. Later that inning, Patino hit a home run with Roberson and Jean Walters on the bases. The game ended with a score of 8-4.
Joe Elbis, the Rawhide starter, had a great game throwing four scoreless innings and striking out eight. Elbis was followed by Jose Alcantara who gave up one run as he earned the win for the Rawhide.
The second game of the series slipped away from the Rawhide with a score of 14-7. Yaifer Perdomo, the Rawhide starter, did not finish the first inning. He took the loss after giving up four runs on five hits. In the second inning , the Quakes added four more runs to take the eight-run lead. The Rawhide answered back in the third inning with five runs. SP Chen and Deyvison De Los Santos hit their first home run of the season in the third inning. Despite the Rawhide offense scoring seven runs off nine hits, the Rawhide fell short by seven runs.
The third game was one for the history books. The Rawhide defeated the Quakes in 13 innings by a score of 5-4. It took 13 pitchers and 4 hours and 13 minutes to clinch the Opening Weekend series. Liam Norris had his best start of his career. He threw 3.2 scoreless innings and gave up one hit and one walk. The Quakes’ starter, Maddux Bruns, threw two scoreless innings.
The first run of the game came in the fifth inning. Channy Ortiz hit a sacrifice flyout to score Oscar Santos to put the first run on the board. The next half inning, the Quakes answered with two runs of their own.
Quakes maintained that lead until the eighth inning. Deyvison De Los Santos scored the tying run off a wild pitch thrown by Martin Santana. The score remained tied at two and the game went into extra innings.
It was a back-and-forth game until the thirteenth inning. The Rawhide exhausted their relief pitchers and put Jean Walters, a middle infielder, on the mound. He earned the win after the Rawhide walked it off in the bottom half of the thirteenth inning. With GJ Hill on second base, Juan Batista laid down a bunt. Quakes pitcher Joan Valdez fielded the bunt but threw it wide of first base. That errant throw allowed Hill to score and the Rawhide to win.
The next home game is on April 19 against the San Jose Giants.