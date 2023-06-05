The Tri-County Conference Kings Division recently announced its All-League teams and Hanford West Huskies' Karmen Vazquez was chosen as Co-Player of the Year. Natalia Delgadillo from Immanuel High joined Vazquez as Player of the Year.
Vazquez, a freshman, led the Huskies with a .577 batting average. She also had a team-leading 41 hits and 38 RBIs. She finished with 20 doubles and 26 runs scored to lead the Huskies.
Huskies' Aislynn Ortiz and Kelsey Beam were chosen to the TCC Kings Division First Team, while Angie Gomez and Addison Owens were All-League Second Team selections.