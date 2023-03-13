The Tri-County Conference recently announced its All-League basketball teams.
The Kings Canyon League Players of the Year were Sierra Pacific Golden Bears Makayla Carre and Hanford West Huskies standout Jaden Haire.
Boys:
Boys:
Haire was chosen as the TCC Kings County League's Player of the Year for leading the Huskies to a 17-12 record and a TCC Kings Canyon League Title.
He averaged 21 points and 11 rebounds per game.
Hanford West's Mel Parker was named Coach of the Year.
Selma High's Nic Esparza was chosen as the League's Offensive Player of the Year, while teammate Javon Hicks was the Defensive Player of the Year.
The rest of the first team was: Lucas Sousa, Sierra Pacific; Luke Machnik, Selma; Hanford West's Remy Barnes, Kingsburg High's Conner McFall and Immanuel High's Mikah Tolpezninkas.
The second team consisted of: Hanford West's O'ryin Turner; Immanul's Tad Tibbitt; Kingsburg's Jimmy Cranford and Sierra Pacific's Jackson Reinhardt and Nevin Pitkin.
Girls:
Carre was awarded the TCC Kings Canyon League's Player of the Year honors for leading the Golden Bears to a TCC Championship.
Carre averaged 17 points and 11 rebounds per game for Sierra Paicifc. She led the Golden Bears to a 21-9 overall record and a TCC Kings Canyon League title.
Sierra Pacific's Mia Va'asili was named the Kings Canyon League's Offensive Player of the Year, while her teammate Izabel Mendez was chosen as the Defensive Player of the Year.
Va'asili averaged 12 points per game, while Mendez averaged two steals per game.
Selma High's head coach Bre Alvarez was named Coach of the Year. In her first year as coach for Selma High, she led the team to a playoff appearance.
Selma High also had two players, Julia Cuevas and Chantel Rodriguez named to the All-TCC Kings Canyon League First Team.
They were joined by Hanford West's Teresa Sandoval, Kingsburg's Jacky Ruiz and Kerman's Natalie Limon.
Sierra Pacific's Andi Jones and Ciara England were All-TCC Secpnd Team selections. Hanford West's McKenzee Batemon and Kayla Silva along with Katy Shubin of Kerman rounded put the Second Team.
