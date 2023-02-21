Taryn Irigoyen entered her sophomore season for the Fresno State Bulldogs softball team looking to continue to build on a hot finish to her freshman season.

After getting off to a slow start through the nine games of the season in 2023, Irigoyen finally found her groove at the plate in the Bulldogs 10-0 win over Idaho State on Feb. 19 in the final day of the Fresno State Kickoff Classic.

Irigoyen went 2-for-3 in the game with two RBIs, a double and a triple to help lead the Dogs to the win.

Taryn Irigoyen, Fresno State sophomore, went 2-for-3 with two RBIs, a double and a triple to help lead the Bulldogs softball team to a 10-0 win over Idaho State on February 19 at Margie Wright Diamond at Fresno State. 
