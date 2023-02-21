Taryn Irigoyen, Fresno State sophomore, went 2-for-3 with two RBIs, a double and a triple to help lead the Bulldogs softball team to a 10-0 win over Idaho State on February 19 at Margie Wright Diamond at Fresno State.
Taryn Irigoyen entered her sophomore season for the Fresno State Bulldogs softball team looking to continue to build on a hot finish to her freshman season.
After getting off to a slow start through the nine games of the season in 2023, Irigoyen finally found her groove at the plate in the Bulldogs 10-0 win over Idaho State on Feb. 19 in the final day of the Fresno State Kickoff Classic.
Irigoyen went 2-for-3 in the game with two RBIs, a double and a triple to help lead the Dogs to the win.
“I have been having a slow start. It has been good to get one and bring in some runs for the team,” Irigoyen said after the win. “I feel like I was able to help the team out today and the whole team had a good hitting day.”
The Bulldogs are currently 5-5 on the season and will return to action on Thursday, Feb. 23 with a doubleheader against Idaho State on the first day of the 2023 Fresno State Invitational. They also will play Southern Utah and UC Davis. The tournament runs from Feb. 23 to Feb. 25 at Fresno State.
A Kingsburg native, Irigoyen played in 51 games as a freshman for the Bulldogs, starting 34 games. She played most of the season at second base. This season however, Irigoyen has started mostly in the outfield. Playing the outfield is an adjustment for the 2021 Kingsburg High graduate.
“It has been interesting, my reads are not as great, but I love it, I am having fun out there,” Irigoyen said. “It doesn’t really matter where I play, I am just happy to be out there with my girls. I will get better as the season goes along.”
Coming off a freshman season that saw her finish with .253 batting average, two home runs and eight RBIs, Irigoyen said that feeling out the college softball game was a big adjustment she had to make.
“I am more comfortable at the plate. Last year was a slow start and adjusting from travel ball and high school to college,” Irigoyen said.
Fresno State head coach Stacy May-Johnson gives high praise to Irigoyen and hopes she can continue to be productive at the plate.
“Taryn hits the ball hard, she hist the ball hard every single day. She can breakout at any moment. We need her,” Coach May-Johnson said. “She is an exciting and dynamic player, a playmaker on defense. That is a player that can turn our lineup for the positive.”
Coach Johnson also said that she has all the trust in Taryn that she will be able to handle her role as an outfielder in 2023.
“We are so confident in her playmaking abilities, that we know she can make a bad read and make up for it and that is exactly what she did. We will get her the reps out there and we will see nothing improvement because she is a playmaker,” Coach May-Johnson said. “We saw nothing but growth throughout year one. At the beginning of the fall, she wasn’t ready, but by spring she was a starter. We saw huge growth in her freshman year, and she has the potential to be great.”
Coach Johnson said that Taryn is one of the most important players on the Bulldogs roster and hopes she can continue to show her abilities this season and the rest of her college career.
“Taryn is one of a few, but she is a Valley kid. She is the heart and soul of this program. She has got the fans in the stands, and they love her,” May-Johnson said. “She is an incredible teammate; she is an incredible ambassador for this program and for the university.”