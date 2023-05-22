The Surf Ranch Pro will welcome the world's best surfers and fans following the Mid-season Cut to the Surf Ranch, the world's longest, open barrel, high-performance, human-made wave in the world.
The Surf Ranch Pro will run on Saturday, May 27 and Sunday, May 28, 2023.
Tickets for the Surf Ranch Pro, Stop No. 6 on the World Surf League (WSL) 2023 Championship Tour (CT), are available now at surfranchpro.com. As the first event following the Mid-season Cut, the CT will be focused on the men's and women's World Title races, as well as Olympic qualification, and will give fans a front-row seat to watch their favorite surfers in Lemoore, California. General Admission tickets are available for purchase, and the WSL is offering two free General Admission tickets with purchase of one parking pass.
Surf Ranch Pro competition schedule
Saturday, May 27: Day 1 of Competition - Rounds 1 & 2
7 a.m. - Doors Open: Competition Starts
10:15 - 11:15 a.m. - Break
6:30 - 7:30 p.m. - Break / Musical Performance by Tropa Magica
10 p.m. - Competition Ends for the Day
Sunday, May 28: Day 2 of Competition - Quarter Finals through Finals
10 a.m. - Competition Starts
3:30 p.m. - Competition Ends; Event Concludes
Schedule subject to change.
General Admission access will be available to the public with ticketing sign-up on a first-come, first-served basis. VIP, Glamping, Airstream, and Cabana packages are also available for elevated experiences, including access to the VIP-lounge, complimentary gifts, and more. Visit surfranchpro.com for more information about ticket packages.
The only human-made wave on the WSL Championship Tour, the Surf Ranch in Lemoore, California, offers a competitive environment unlike any other in the world. It is located more than 100 miles inland, in the heart of California's agriculture-rich Central Valley. The wave itself is a 600-meter left and a right, offering tube sections, open canvases for full-rail power maneuvers, and sections for lofting airs.
For more information about tickets, experiences, and the venue, please visit surfranchpro.com.
The Surf Ranch Pro Presented by 805 Beer will run Saturday, May 27 and Sunday, May 28, 2023. The competition will be broadcast LIVE on WorldSurfLeague.com, the WSL's YouTube channel, and the free WSL app. Check out more ways to watch from the WSL's broadcast partners. For fans watching in Brazil, coverage of the competition's Quarterfinals and beyond will continue exclusively on WorldSurfLeague.com and SporTV.