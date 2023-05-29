Summer felt like it was in full swing Saturday and Sunday as thousands of sweaty surf fans took to the Surf Ranch in Lemoore to watch the world’s best compete.

Whether they be surf fanatics, casual fans or just curious about how surfing in the Central Valley is even possible, fans of all types attended the Surf Ranch Pro.

“It’s pretty awesome. It’s a unique experience,” said Pam Costa. “I feel like you can see [the surfers] closer versus if you were at the beach. So it’s a totally different experience.”

Tags

Editor/Lifestyles

Parker Bowman is a lifestyles reporter and editor for the Hanford Sentinel. He can be reached by email at PBowman@HanfordSentinel.com, or by calling his office phone at 559-583-2432.

Recommended for you