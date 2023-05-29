Families could rent kayaks and inflatables to enjoy the cool water of the Perkins Lake next to the wave pool. Airstream trailers in the background were available to rent for those staying the whole weekend.
Summer felt like it was in full swing Saturday and Sunday as thousands of sweaty surf fans took to the Surf Ranch in Lemoore to watch the world’s best compete.
Whether they be surf fanatics, casual fans or just curious about how surfing in the Central Valley is even possible, fans of all types attended the Surf Ranch Pro.
“It’s pretty awesome. It’s a unique experience,” said Pam Costa. “I feel like you can see [the surfers] closer versus if you were at the beach. So it’s a totally different experience.”
Pam and her husband, Kevin, traveled from the Inland Empire to attend the Surf Ranch Pro. It was their first time attending the event since its inception in 2018. Previously they’ve been to surf events in San Diego and Huntington Beach but they said they enjoyed the “controlled” aspect of the Surf Ranch.
“At the ocean, sometimes you’ll be waiting and waiting for a wave, but here you’re guaranteed to see the whole event,” Kevin said, adding that sometimes bad, or uneventful weather can ruin entire beach events.
The two became surf fans after watching the documentary series “Make or Break,” which follows many of the surfers participating in the Surf Ranch Pro and even features the surf ranch.
The Costas, like many fans, set up their lawn chairs under the shady trees that line the 700-meter long man-made surf lake where perfect and virtually identical waves rolled out every few minutes.
Other fans brought tents and even hammocks that they tied from tree to tree to see the competition while attempting to stay cool. Many attendees wore tank tops and flip flops while others wore swim suits and bikinis not just to stay cool and get some sun but also to take occasional dips in Perkins Lake, a similarly-sized man-made, wave-free lake on-site made for relaxation, canoeing and boogie-boarding.
In the “village,” food and beer vendors lined a grassy area where surf fans could refuel with 805 Beer, salads, tri-tip, wine and other items. Multiple times a day, yoga classes were offered on a first-come, first-served basis. When no classes were in session, the tent provided a nice shady spot for families to eat meals, with yoga mats becoming makeshift picnic blankets.
A stage in the corner of the field not only housed a very large screen where fans could keep up with the competition while eating or drinking, but it was the spot where SoCal band Tropa Magica, performed Saturday evening. The musicians are known for combining alternative and psychedelic rock with Cumbria.
Gregg Zimmerman, a longtime surf fan from Fresno, attended the event for his second time. Zimmerman said that he feels the surf ranch gives a good view of who the best surfers on the tour are, due to the uniform waves.
“Everybody’s on an even playing field, they all surf the same way so it basically comes down to who has the best skills,” he said.
As the event continued into Saturday evening — surfers would surf at night under bright lights for the first time in Surf Ranch Pro history — Zimmerman and his wife were keeping score of their favorite surfers for their fantasy surf league.
“We battle it out. We go at it to see who can score the most points,” he said.
Meanwhile on the official scorecards, Hawaiian-American Carissa Moore came in first place in the women’s division. This is her first win since the inaugural 2018 competition. In addition, 21-year-old Caroline Marks came in at runner up.
“It’s really easy to get caught up in results and how you’re doing and how you perform, but I’m just enjoying [the tour],” she said at Friday’s pre-contest press conference.
Her go-with-the-flow, light-hearted attitude Friday is a constant when she performs at the Surf Ranch. The Floridian first surfed at the Surf Ranch Pro in 2018, where she secured a spot on the highlight reels by performing a “dab” mid-surf.
“That was pretty funny, I don’t even know what I was thinking. I just threw myself into the flats. I think I was like 16 — I didn’t have much going on in my head at the time,” she joked about the incident.
As for the men’s competition, new blood finally broke through the gate. In the three previous competitions, Gabriel Medina and Felipe Toledo were the only men to place at either winner or runner up. This year, however, Griffin Colapinto, of Mission Viejo came in first place while Brazilian surfer Italo Ferreira came in at runner up.
