The Rawhide fell to Lake Elsinore Storm 10-1 and are now riding a four-game losing streak, which ties the longest streak of the year. The last four-game losing streak was when the Rawhide started out the season 0-4.
Wyatt Wendell took his second loss of the season after giving up the six runs (five earned) in the first four innings. The Storm bats continue to stay hot. They combined for 10 runs off 10 hits and seven walks. Rawhide scored one run off four hits and three walks.
Rawhide will attempt to end their losing streak at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Valley Strong Ballpark.