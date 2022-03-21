The Selma High Bears softball team defeated McLane High School 10-0 on March 18 to move to 2-5 on the season. Khamara Dement had a home run in the game to lead the Bears. It was her third straight game with a home run.
Selma was coming off a 10-4 loss to Clovis West High School on March 15. They returned to the diamond on March 22 when they hosted Kerman High School. No score was available at presstime. They will then open Central Sequoia League play on Friday, March 25 against Dinuba High School in Dinuba. They will host Hanford West High School on Tuesday, March 29 at Duan Diamond.
Kingsburg Softball
The Kingsburg Vikings softball team is now 6-6 overall after a victory over Bullard High School on March 15, a loss to Clovis North High School and Clovis East High School and a victory over Madera High School.
The Vikings defeated the Knights 8-4. Sarah Carver led the way for the Vikings with three RBIs, while Harley Furlong had two RBIs. Rylee Jones and Aryssa Rios each added one RBI. Alianna Gonzales earned the win on the mound.
Kingsburg then competed in the Central Tournament on March 18 and 19. Kingsburg fell to Clovis North High School, the No. 10 ranked team in the nation, 12-0. The Vikings fell to Clovis East High School 3-2 on March 19. Furlong had two RBIs in the game to lead Kingsburg.
The Vikings defeated the Madera High Coyotes 6-3 in their final game of the tournament on March 19. Reygan Jones had a home run and four RBIs in the game to lead the Vikings. Carver added one RBI. Gonzales earned the win while striking out seven batters.
Kingsburg played Immanuel High School on March 22. No score was available at presstime. They will then travel to Clovis West High School on Wednesday, March 23, before playing Hanford West High School on Friday, March 29 in Kingsburg. They will play Central High School on Tuesday, March 29 in Kingsburg.
Kingsburg baseball
The Kingsburg Vikings moved to 8-1-1 overall after a 1-0 victory over Lemoore High School on March 15 in Kingsburg. Holden Hirschkorn had one RBI and earned the win on the mound. He allowed only three hits and had seven strikeouts.
The Vikings opened CSL play on Tuesday, March 22 against Immanuel High School. No score was available at presstime. They then will play Hanford West on Friday, March 25 in Hanford, before returning home for a non-league game against Taft High on Tuesday, March 29.
Selma baseball
The Selma Bears baseball team is 4-7 overall after a 3-1 win over Chowchilla High School on March 15 and a 9-0 loss to Central High on March 19. No stats were available for either game.
The Bears returned to the field on March 22 opening CSL play against Central Valley Christian in Visalia. No score was available at presstime. They will host Dinuba High School on Friday, March 25, before playing Hanford West High School on Tuesday, March 29 in Hanford.