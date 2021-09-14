Micah Spomer showed why he is one of the most electric players in the Central Valley during the Kingsburg Vikings game against Kerman High Lions.
Spomer had five total touchdowns, including a 95-yard kickoff return touchdown, to help lead the Vikings to a 47-6 victory over the Lions on Sept. 9 at Kingsburg High School. The Vikings are now 2-1 on the season.
"Micah Spomer could be the most explosive player I have ever coached,” said David Wilson, Kingsburg High School head coach. “Every time he gets the ball, you kind of hold your breath. He is a difference maker and having him on the field is huge for us. He is a big-time player, and we look forward to having him the rest of the way.”
Kingsburg raced out to a 14-0 first quarter lead and extended their lead to 20-0 with 11:51 left in the first half. Spomer scored his first of five touchdowns in the game on a 19-yard touchdown run. He then added a receiving touchdown when quarterback Ethan Winslow connected with Spomer for a 64-yard touchdown. Spomer then added a 51-yard touchdown run on the first play of the second quarter.
Winslow finished the game going 18-for-26 and throwing two touchdowns.
After the Lions scored to cut the Vikings lead to 20-6, Winslow connected once again with Spomer this time on a 14-yard touchdown pass. This gave the Vikings a 26-6 at halftime.
Spomer extended the Vikings lead to 33-6 after he returned the opening kickoff of the second half 95 yards for a touchdown. Spomer finished the game with four catches for 94 yards and two touchdowns. He also had six carries for 134 yards and two touchdowns.
Kingsburg scored two more touchdowns, a 54-yard touchdown run from Caleb Irigoyen and a fumble recovery touchdown by Eddie Maldanado.
“I thought we played really well. We came out right from the get-go and brought a real physical style of play which showed. We focused a lot this week on playing sound fundamental defense. As coaches we felt in the first two games, we played great effort but just not real smart on defense,” Wilson said. “We improved on that this week. It was a great team effort. Offensively, I was really pleased with our offensive line. Eddie Maldanado, Johnny Lingren, Matt Clifton, Seth Carendar, and Ethan Lane played well. We were able to dominate the line of scrimmage which allowed Ethan Winslow a lot of time to throw and opened some huge holes for RB's Trace Jackson and Caleb Irigoyen. It was a great team win.”
The Vikings will travel for a game against Porterville High School on Thursday, Sept. 16 in Porterville.
“The great thing about our team is we are winning, and we still have a lot of room for improvement,” Winslow said. “We are still getting a lot of contributions from first year varsity guys like Jack Rogers, Eddie Hernandez, Holden Hirschhorn and Kenyan Simpson. As those guys get better our team will get better.”
