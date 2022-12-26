The Sierra Pacific Golden Bears went 2-1 at the Old Town Clovis Kiwanis Classic Dec. 20-23 at Buchanan High School.

The Golden Bears, 5-5 overall, opened the tournament with a 56-38 win over Sanger High School on Dec. 20. Makayla Carre led the way with 17 points. Asia Jackson had 12 points and Mia Va’asili had 11 points.

Sierra Pacific then fell to Buchanan High School 66-58 on Dec. 21. Carre led the team with 18 points, while Va’asili added 13 points. Izabel Mendez finished with 11 points.

sierra pacific 2
