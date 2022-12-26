The Sierra Pacific Golden Bears went 2-1 at the Old Town Clovis Kiwanis Classic Dec. 20-23 at Buchanan High School.
The Golden Bears, 5-5 overall, opened the tournament with a 56-38 win over Sanger High School on Dec. 20. Makayla Carre led the way with 17 points. Asia Jackson had 12 points and Mia Va’asili had 11 points.
Sierra Pacific then fell to Buchanan High School 66-58 on Dec. 21. Carre led the team with 18 points, while Va’asili added 13 points. Izabel Mendez finished with 11 points.
The Golden Bears ended the tournament with a 72-43 win over Bullard High on Dec. 22. Carre had 19 points, while Va’asili and Jackson each had nine.
Sierra Pacific returned to the court on Dec. 26 in the Glendora Girls Basketball Winter Tournament. Sierra Pacific played San Gabriel. No score was available at presstime. The tournament runs through Dec. 29.
Hanford High basketball
The Hanford High Bullpups girls basketball team competed in the Old Town Clovis Kiwanis Classic. The Bullpups went 1-2 in the tournament falling to Buchanan High School 76-48 points on Dec. 21. They then defeated Fresno High 57-37 on Dec. 22. The Bullpups ended the tournament with a 77-22 loss to San Joaquin Memorial High on Dec. 23.
The Bullpups return to the court on Tuesday, Dec. 27 against Lindsay High School in the Tulare Mid-Winter Showcase at Tulare Union.