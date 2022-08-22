Sierra Pacific High School football started out the 2022 season with a 26-7 victory over Orange Cove High this past Thursday night.
"The win was a great team victory that showed that the Bears can score in every area of the game," school officials said in a release.
Sophomore kicker Jacob Cunha led the Bears with two field goals and two extra points. While Junior Defensive back Landyn Benitez scored on a 23 yard interception return. Senior running Back Blake Sifton had 15 carries and 67 yds while cashing in on his first rushing touchdown of the season. The first score of the season started with Junior running back Ayden Dominguez-Kuehn breaking free on the kick off, but fumbled at the one yardline as Junior LB Sebastian DeCastro came to the rescue and recovered it for the Bears first score of the night.