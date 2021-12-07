Haylie Lee made sure that Sierra High School got past Kerman High in the championship game of the 45th Selma Shootout basketball tournament on Saturday afternoon.
In a game moved up four and a half hours so Kerman players could go to a dance, the senior guard scored 12 of her game high 20 points in the final eight minutes to lead the 6-1 Chieftains to victory in the final game.
Lee was named the most valuable player of the tournament.
Junior Kiley Esajian was also an all-tournament choice after scoring 16 in the finals.
After splitting four games, Selma High settled for fourth place out of 12 teams after pool play wins over Fresno High and Tulare Union. Senior forward Naomi Vaca was named to the all-tournament team.
The Bears opened the tournament with two games on Dec. 1. Senior guard Mia Harris had a game high 17 points in a 38-22 win over the then winless Fresno High Warriors. Later in the day, Harris again that is 17 points in a 54-48 win over Tulare Union. Sophomore Chantelle Rodriguez had eight of her 14 points in the crucial fourth quarter.
On Friday, Rodriguez led the Bears with 13 points before fouling out in the final six minutes.
In Saturday's third-place game, Sanger opened up a 19-6 first quarter lead and the Bears never recovered. Hannah Hussein led the Bears with seven points.
"We are learning our roles," said Selma head coach Paul Romig of his squad, which starts only two seniors. "We're seeing what works and what doesn't work. There were a lot spots."
The 6-2 Bears are one of four teams with winning records in the preseason in the league. Dinuba, who has the best overall record at 4-1, hosts the Bears next Tuesday.
Other Selma all-tournament selections included Krista Sheaffer of Sanger, Natalie Limon and Natalie Limon of Kerman, Hannah Thompson of Mission Oak, Remni White of Fresno, Litzy Melo of Mendota, Miah Paz of Reedley, Kara Verhoeven of CVC, Kaylee Roberts of Washington Union and Valeria Homen of Tulare Union.
The 2-0 Selma High boys basketball team started a busy week as Coach Johnny Vargas’ squad was scheduled to play six games in six days. The Bears started Central Sequoia League play at home Monday against Central Valley Christian of Visalia. The Cavaliers to be short handed because all but six players are still members of the CVC football team, which plays in the state championship game next weekend.
After facing CVC, Selma were scheduled to host Chowchilla on Tuesday night before beginning play in Dinuba’s Andrew Bedoya Holiday Tournament on Wednesday against Golden West of Visalia. The tournament continues on Thursday through Saturday.
Next Tuesday, Dec. 14, Selma returns home to Dinuba to face the Kingsburg Lions Club Tournament champion Emperors. The Selma girls face the Lady Emps that same Tuesday in Dinuba.
