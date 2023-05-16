West Hills College Coalinga proudly announces that seven talented student-athletes have qualified to compete in the prestigious College National Finals Rodeo (CNFR) in Casper, Wyoming, scheduled from June 11-17, 2023.

"This remarkable achievement reflects the dedication and exceptional skills of our student-athletes, who have demonstrated prowess in their various rodeo events," said Justin Strickland, West Hills College Coalinga Rodeo Coach.

Colby Strickland, the Regional Champion Bull Rider, will proudly represent West Hills College Coalinga, having secured an impressive fifth-place ranking nationwide. Joining him in the Bull Riding event is Brayden Liberio, who qualified as the fourth-place National Qualifier and currently holds the 20th position in the nation. Their exemplary performances have solidified their reputations as rising stars in the rodeo circuit.

Tags

Editor/Lifestyles

Parker Bowman is a lifestyles reporter and editor for the Hanford Sentinel. He can be reached by email at PBowman@HanfordSentinel.com, or by calling his office phone at 559-583-2432.

Recommended for you